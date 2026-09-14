Bob Mackie Dies: Legendary Fashion Designer and “Sultan of Sequins” Was 87

Bob Mackie, the legendary fashion and costume designer renowned as the “sultan of sequins” for his dazzling creations for Cher, Diana Ross, and Carol Burnett, died Monday at age 87 in Palm Springs, Calif., from pneumonia, according to his longtime publicist Jenelle Hamilton and an announcement on his Instagram account.

Here is the kicker: long before his name became synonymous with red-carpet gravity-defying glamour, a young Mackie was just a sketch artist helping to outline Marilyn Monroe’s infamous skintight, beaded dress for President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 birthday celebration. From those humble beginnings in Southern California, he built a career over more than 50 years that fundamentally transformed how television and live performance understood the theatrical power of costume.

The Bottom Line The Loss: Bob Mackie passed away at 87 due to pneumonia in Palm Springs, leaving behind a legacy of iconic pop-culture designs.

Bob Mackie passed away at 87 due to pneumonia in Palm Springs, leaving behind a legacy of iconic pop-culture designs. The Icons: Celebrated as the “sultan of sequins,” his work defined the visual identities of Cher, Carol Burnett, Diana Ross, and Tina Turner.

Celebrated as the “sultan of sequins,” his work defined the visual identities of Cher, Carol Burnett, Diana Ross, and Tina Turner. The Recognition: Industry peers and collaborators, including Sir Elton John, remembered him for his artistry and shared love of high glamour.

Sewing a Legacy in Television and on the Stage

Born in Monterey Park, California, Mackie attended Pasadena City College before studying at the institution that would become the California Institute of the Arts, as reported by the New York Times. He dropped out in 1961 to enter the industry as a sketch artist. By 1963, he secured a position working alongside his lifelong creative and romantic partner, Ray Aghayan, on The Judy Garland Show.

That collaboration quickly yielded historic milestones. In 1967, Mackie and Aghayan won the very first Emmy Award handed out for costume design. But it was his 1966 work with actress, singer and dancer Mitzi Gaynor that caught the attention of Carol Burnett’s producers, securing him an 11-season run designing the complete wardrobe for The Carol Burnett Show.

National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson noted in a statement that Mackie uniquely grasped how costumes function within comedy. His work with Burnett, Cher, Joan Rivers, Bette Midler, and Lucille Ball actively shaped some of the most memorable moments on television and stage.

The Sultan of Sequins and Pop Culture Dominance

By the 1970s and 1980s, Mackie’s name was a brand of extravagance. He launched a ready-to-wear collection in 1982 alongside a line of collectible Barbie dolls featuring dramatic headdresses, long trains, and signature luminosity. His famous flame dress—originally debuted in 1968 on The Fred Astaire Show with large gold paillettes—evolved over the years into a sequined masterpiece worn by pop icons including Cher, Tina Turner, and Beyoncé.

Photo: nbcnews.com

Tributes poured across social media as the news broke on Monday. “Every time I put something on that Bob made, I felt very, very special,” Sir Elton John shared online. “His costumes were works of art, and he will go down as one of the most legendary designers ever in Hollywood.” John also noted their shared appreciation for humor and high glamour.

Key Milestones in Bob Mackie’s Career Year / Era Milestone / Production Key Collaborators 1961–1962 Began as a costume sketch artist; sketched Marilyn Monroe’s famous birthday dress Marilyn Monroe 1967 Won the first-ever Emmy Award for Costume Design Ray Aghayan 1967–1978 Designed 11 seasons of television wardrobe Carol Burnett 1982 Launched ready-to-wear fashion line and collectible doll collections Barbie

Enduring Influence on Modern Red Carpets

The cultural footprint Mackie left behind extends far beyond vintage television clips. Modern pop icons frequently pull from his vast archival catalog to signal high-fashion literacy on contemporary red carpets. His Instagram account captured the spirit of his journey best in their final farewell statement: “He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do.”

View this post on Instagram about mackie dies legendary fashion, Bob Mackie death From Instagram — related to mackie dies legendary fashion, Bob Mackie death

As the entertainment industry mourns a true titan of design, his creations remain permanently etched into the fabric of Hollywood history. Drop a comment below with your favorite Mackie-designed red carpet moment or television look.