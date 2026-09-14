Booking.com Renews and Expands UEFA Partnership Through 2029

Booking.com has renewed and expanded its sponsorship with UEFA, securing its position as the official accommodation and attractions partner for major national team tournaments through 2029, including UEFA EURO 2028 and Women’s EURO 2029, as announced on September 14.

Fantasy & Market Impact Tournament Logistics: Enhanced digital integration within the ticketing journey helps streamline travel planning for major national team competitions.

Enhanced digital integration within the ticketing journey helps streamline travel planning for major national team competitions. Fan Engagement: Expanded digital content and on-site activations signal deeper sponsorship integration for supporters attending upcoming tournaments across host nations.

Securing the European Football Calendar Through 2029

The commercial landscape of international soccer just received a major continuity boost. Booking.com has officially locked in its partnership extension with European football’s governing body, cementing a commercial runway that stretches across the next years of elite national team fixtures. According to announcements from both organizations on September 14, the online travel platform will maintain its designation across multiple marquee competitions.

The updated agreement covers a dense slate of international fixtures. Beyond the flagship men’s and women’s continental championships, the portfolio includes the UEFA Nations League Finals 2027, the European Qualifiers running through 2027–28, and the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2027.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA executive director of marketing, noted the strength of the ongoing collaboration. Building on the success of our collaboration at UEFA EURO 2024 and Women’s EURO 2025, this partnership now expands across a broader range of UEFA national team competitions, reflecting the strength of our relationship and creating more opportunities to connect with football audiences, Epstein stated via Inside World Football.

Integrating the Supporter Journey

Modern sports sponsorship has evolved far beyond static perimeter LED boards. The renewed pact places Booking.com directly inside the digital pathways supporters use to navigate major tournaments. Specifically, the travel platform will integrate into the official ticketing journey for the UEFA Nations League Finals, UEFA EURO 2028, and Women’s EURO 2029.

Supporters purchasing tickets will encounter embedded travel planning tools, alongside targeted contributions to the official Event Guide. Paul Hennessy, Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com, emphasized the consumer-facing strategy behind the renewal.

Through our renewed partnership with UEFA, we’re helping fans turn the excitement of an international tournament into memorable travel experiences, Hennessy explained, as reported by Booking.com’s official newsroom. From finding a place to stay and discovering local attractions to planning the wider journey, we want to make it easier for everyone to follow their team and experience more of the destinations hosting these tournaments.

Tournament Footprints and Venue Spread

The financial terms of the renewal were not disclosed by either party. EURO 2028 is slated to run from June 9 to July 9, 2028, spreading across eight host cities and nine distinct stadiums located across England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland. Meanwhile, Women’s EURO 2029 will be hosted across eight select venues in Germany.

Tournament Year Host Region / Nation UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2027 To be confirmed / Managed by UEFA UEFA Nations League Finals 2027 To be confirmed / Managed by UEFA UEFA EURO 2028 England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland (8 cities, 9 stadiums) UEFA Women’s EURO 2029 Germany (8 venues)

As preparations ramp up across these multi-nation footprints, the integration of digital content programs, targeted engagement platforms, and traditional LED visibility will ensure the brand remains present throughout the matchday experience.

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