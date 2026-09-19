Bose Returns with New Upgraded Wireless Open Earbuds

Bose is expanding its open-ear audio lineup for the first time since 2024, introducing the $299 Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) alongside a fitness-focused $199 Sport Open Earbuds model. Both variants feature advanced software integration like AI-driven SpeechClarity and are set for preorders starting September 19, ahead of an October 1 general release.

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But that hardware choice historically came with distinct engineering compromises, particularly in bass depth and maximum volume levels. Bose’s latest hardware revision directly targets those acoustic bottlenecks.

Architectural Upgrades in the Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen)

At $299, the Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) bring notable physical and internal overhauls compared to their 2024 predecessors. The hardware introduces a completely new driver designed specifically to tackle the perennial open-ear weaknesses of constrained bass depth and lower maximum volume levels.

Beyond raw drivers, Bose is refining the physical housing. The updated industrial design incorporates metal accents and a refined beveled finish. Portability and power management also see improvements; the companion wireless charging case now sits upright by default, and onboard single-charge battery life jumps from 7.5 hours up to a more robust 9 hours.

Intelligent Acoustic Software Layer

The company has integrated SpeechClarity, a feature leveraging machine learning algorithms to actively isolate and enhance vocal frequencies during phone calls. Meanwhile, Auto Volume dynamically scales playback levels based on ambient noise metrics detected in the immediate environment.

For media consumption, a new Cinema mode utilizes Bose’s proprietary TrueSpatial technology to dynamically manipulate the virtual soundstage.

Enter the Fitness-Focused Sport Open Earbuds

Complementing the flagship Ultra Open line, the $199 Sport Open Earbuds mark Bose’s entry into a dedicated athletic form factor. Featuring an alternative C-shaped design meant to secure a tighter grip during high-movement activities, these buds integrate a silicone finish and physical textured buttons for tactile playback control.

Durability specs match the intended use case. The Sport Open Earbuds carry an IP54 ingress protection rating, guarding against sweat and light rain exposure. Because of their noticeably smaller physical footprint, battery life drops slightly to 7 hours on a single charge. However, they retain the core software additions found in their larger sibling, including both SpeechClarity and Auto Volume functionality.

Market Positioning and Availability

Color options vary across the refreshed lineup. Both models are available in standard black and “white smoke,” alongside distinct limited-edition finishes. The Sport Open Earbuds introduce a eucalyptus green variant, while the Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) offer cherry chocolate, olive green, and sky pink options.

Photo: gizmodo.com

Consumers can place preorders for both devices starting September 19, with retail availability scheduled to follow on October 1.