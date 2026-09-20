Boston College Survives Maine With 22-16 Victory

Boston College football narrowly avoided an upset on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium, edging out the Maine Black Bears 22-16 in a sluggish Week 3 contest.

Early Fireworks Give Way to Offensive Stagnation Yet the Eagles squandered that early gift by failing on a fourth-down conversion. They soon found their footing, however, when Evan Dickens broke loose for a 39-yard rushing touchdown to open the scoring. BC capitalized on further Black Bears miscues in the first quarter. A holding penalty in the end zone against Maine resulted in a safety forced by KJ Sampson’s quarterback pressure, extending the lead to 9-0. Shortly after, McKenzie found Jonathan Montague Jr. in the end zone for a 31-yard scoring strike, pushing the advantage to 16-0.

Red Zone Woes and Defensive Lulls Despite commanding a 16-0 cushion, the Eagles unraveled as the game wore on. McKenzie tossed two interceptions, including a costly one picked off by Jamaree Gibson, who returned it 42 yards to set up a Maine field goal before halftime. Maine seized momentum just before the break. Eddie Buehler engineered a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped by a five-yard touchdown pass to Nick Laughlin with just nine seconds remaining in the second quarter, shrinking the deficit to 19-10 at the half.

Holding Off the Black Bears to Secure the Win The second half offered little relief for the home crowd at Alumni Stadium. Though defensive back KP Price snagged two crucial interceptions—part of a standout defensive performance—the Eagles’ offense stalled out entirely. Luca Lombardo kicked two 26-yard field goals to stretch the lead to 22-10, but Maine answered late with an 80-yard touchdown drive to pull within six points. Photo: si.com The Black Bears ultimately ran out of time, allowing BC to milk the clock and seal a 22-16 escape. “There’s some things we just have to do a better job with, especially offensively, but a lot of missed opportunities… But in the end, you know what it is? It’s a win. It’s a win. And I’ve been doing this a long time, and you can never take winning for granted.”