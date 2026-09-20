Asian Games 2026 Opens; South Korea Wins First Medal in Cycling

South Korean cyclist Shin Ji-eun delivered the nation’s first medal of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on September 20, 2026, claiming a bronze medal in the women’s individual road time trial at the Shinshiro Circuit course in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, according to coverage from the Seoul Economic Daily.

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Breaking the Ice at the Shinshiro Circuit The 24-year-old Daegu Metropolitan City team member crossed the finish line with a time of 36 minutes 56.14 seconds, securing third place on the podium. Starting 10th out of a 15-rider field, Shin executed a measured pacing strategy across the challenging Japanese course. According to race splits reported by Seoul Economic Daily, she completed the first checkpoint in 12 minutes 58.31 seconds, sitting fourth overall. But the tape tells a clearer story of her tactical acceleration in the middle sectors. Shin clawed back valuable seconds by covering the second sector in 11 minutes 51.39 seconds, bringing her cumulative time to 24 minutes 49.70 seconds to break into the top three. She successfully defended that position through the final sector.

Podium Breakdown and Continental Competition The time trial event tested endurance and aerodynamic efficiency against a formidable international field. Kazakhstan’s Rinata Sultanova captured the gold medal, setting the benchmark time on the course. China’s Zhang Hao claimed the silver medal, leaving Shin to secure the bronze. Photo: en.sedaily.com Shin finished 32.42 seconds behind Sultanova. Here is how the podium finishers stacked up on the clock: Medal Athlete Nation Time Gold Rinata Sultanova Kazakhstan 36:23.72 (est.) Silver Zhang Hao China [Not Published] Bronze Shin Ji-eun South Korea 36:56.14