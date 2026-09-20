Sean Sharaf shocks Gable Steveson with KO win in just 12 seconds at UFC 331

Sean Sharaf delivered one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts history on Saturday, knocking out Gable Steveson just 12 seconds into their heavyweight main card bout at Crypto.com Arena during UFC 331 in Los Angeles. Sharaf, a 33-year-old retired U.S. Marine fighting out of Santa Ana, California, entered the Octagon as a heavy underdog against a prospect widely heralded as a future division champion.

Sean Sharaf Stuns Gable Steveson in 12 Seconds at UFC 331

Steveson opened the short-lived contest with a low kick, but Sharaf answered immediately by coming forward with a combination. As Steveson reached his arms out to parry incoming punches, Sharaf looped a picture-perfect, hellacious left hook over the guard and cracked the 26-year-old squarely on the jaw. The blow sent Steveson’s head snapping back before he tumbled backward onto the canvas. Sharaf followed up with a couple of ground strikes before referee Frank Trigg quickly stepped in to wave off the fight at the 12-second mark of the opening round.

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The stunning finish ranks as the third-fastest victory in the UFC’s heavyweight division history, according to the broadcast. For Sharaf, the victory provided immediate redemption after entering the night winless in his previous two Octagon appearances and holding a 4-2 record. Sportsbooks had listed Sharaf as anywhere from a 10-to-1 underdog up to a 24-to-1 underdog, while DraftKings noted the result as the biggest UFC betting upset of all time. I’m not surprised, motherf***ers, an elated Sharaf said during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, channeling Nate Diaz’s infamous post-fight remarks after his 2016 win over Conor McGregor. I feel amazing. I worked so hard, I prayed so hard. I believed in myself when nobody believed in me. And I want to thank you all for your support and your energy.

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Steveson’s Rapid Rise and Sudden Reality Check

The defeat dealt a severe blow to the towering hype surrounding Steveson, who had been heavily touted as a rare blue-chip prospect and the future of the heavyweight division. Steveson brought an elite amateur wrestling background into the sport, highlighted by a run at the 2020 Olympic Games where he won a freestyle wrestling gold medal at just 21 years old. His decorated athletic resume also includes two NCAA Division I national championships and two Dan Hodge Trophies while wrestling for the University of Minnesota, alongside past mentorship and coaching from UFC legend Jon Jones.

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Prior to Saturday, Steveson had built an undefeated combat sports reputation, securing five first-round knockout victories across multiple disciplines, including a two-minute thrashing of Elisha Ellison at UFC 329 in July. However, his rapid ascension hit an abrupt wall against Sharaf. Following the quick stoppage, Steveson left the cage and headed back to the locker room under his own power prior to the official winner’s announcement, prompting heavy boos from the arena crowd and swift criticism from fans on social media regarding his post-fight sportsmanship.

Friction and Fallout Surrounding the Bout

The matchup carried palpable animosity well before the fighters stepped inside the cage. During the pre-fight press conference earlier in the week, Sharaf brought up past controversy from Steveson’s collegiate days—referencing an inactive June 2019 arrest for suspected criminal sexual conduct at the University of Minnesota that did not result in criminal charges after the prosecutor dropped the case. The friction led to a sharp back-and-forth exchange, with fans loudly booing Steveson during the public appearance and throwing their support firmly behind Sharaf.

HUGE UPSET 😱 | Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf | UFC 331 Mini Fight Highlights

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