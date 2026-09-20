Man Detained in Vasylkiv After Shooting Two Men Near Children’s Playground

A 32-year-old local resident was detained in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast, after allegedly opening fire with a traumatic pistol near a children’s playground. The suspect reportedly struck two men, aged 42 and 30, following an escalating street argument, leaving both victims hospitalized with non-penetrating gunshot wounds.

What began as a routine evening near a neighborhood children’s playground in Vasylkiv quickly escalated into armed violence. According to the Police of Kyiv Oblast, an unidentified man approached a group of people, launched into verbal abuse, and directed complaints at two specific local residents.

Escalation and Gunfire Near the Playground

The confrontation deteriorated rapidly when one of the targeted men attempted to approach the unidentified individual. Rather than de-escalating the situation, the suspect responded with physical force, striking the man twice in the face with his fist.

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Investigators state that the assailant then unzipped an auxiliary shoulder bag, pulled out a device designed for firing rubber bullets, and discharged at least 10 rounds toward both men. The two victims, aged 42 and 30, sustained non-penetrating firearm injuries and were rushed to a hospital for medical care.

Police Intervention and the Suspect’s Detention

Law enforcement officers moved quickly to identify the shooter following the evening incident. The suspect was confirmed to be a 32-year-old local resident. Police detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

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During a subsequent search of the suspect’s residence, investigators recovered physical evidence tied to the altercation.

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Operating under the procedural guidance of the Obukhiv District Prosecutor’s Office, investigators formally notified the detained man of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The specific charge covers hooliganism involving the use of an object prepared in advance to inflict bodily injuries.

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According to legal provisions outlined by authorities, the sanction associated with this article carries a penalty of up to seven years of imprisonment. While the suspect remains detained, the preliminary investigation into the shooting continues.