Scott Bessent Defends US Bond Market Amid Rising Treasury Yields

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is defending the stability of the American government-bond market, pushing back against pessimistic market assessments that have driven long-term borrowing costs to highs.

The remarks, reported by Reuters from Group of 20 meetings in Asheville, North Carolina, arrive at a delicate time for federal finance. The Treasury market serves as the foundational pricing mechanism for mortgages, corporate loans, and a vast array of financial assets. When investors demand higher yields to hold government debt, borrowing costs rise across the broader economy independently of Federal Reserve policy rates.

During the G20 sessions, Bessent disputed alarming interpretations of recent market turbulence and highlighted active debt-management tools, including federal bond repurchases, designed to support orderly trading conditions. The Treasury’s repurchase program allows the government to buy back older, less actively traded securities primarily to improve liquidity and cash management, though it does not reduce total federal obligations.

The administration previously announced plans to double the maximum size of liquidity-support buybacks for 10-to-20-year and 20-to-30-year nominal Treasuries from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per operation. While an initial 30-year yield drop followed the August 19 announcement, the relief proved short-lived. Benchmark yields rebounded sharply within 24 hours as geopolitical tensions, including warnings from President Donald Trump regarding Iran and oil remaining above $90 a barrel, pushed the 30-year yield to 5.247% and the 10-year yield to 4.70%.

The market’s resistance to administrative intervention has exposed deep-seated anxieties among investors. Critics and financial veterans have questioned the efficacy of trying to talk down yields or manage them through increased buying operations. Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum and a former senior economist under President George W. Bush, characterized the approach as doomed to fail because it sidesteps the primary driver of high yields: persistent, trillion-dollar budget deficits.

“I don’t think you can fool the laws of economics. You have to address the fundamental problems,” Holtz-Eakin said.

Fundstrat economic strategist Hardeeka Singh similarly noted the psychological impact of the intervention on Wall Street. “Bessent showed his cards, and investors thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s worried.’ We should be worried too,” Singh said.

Treasury officials have also weighed utilizing the Treasury General Account (TGA), which approached $1 trillion, to fund expanded buybacks without immediately increasing short-term bill issuance. However, analysts point out that much of the TGA is already committed, leaving a usable buffer estimated between $100 billion and $200 billion. Department analyses from 2025 indicate that even a $120 billion annual buy program would exert only a modest effect on the weighted-average maturity of federal debt.

The debate highlights a stark divide in financial circles. Skeptics point to relentless deficits, massive refinancing needs, and escalating interest payments as structural vulnerabilities. Supporters emphasize unmatched global demand for dollar-denominated assets and the deep liquidity of U.S. debt.

Market participants will closely monitor upcoming Treasury auctions, yield spreads between short- and long-term bonds, federal budget projections, and shifts in mortgage rates to gauge whether investor confidence can absorb the ongoing supply of government debt.