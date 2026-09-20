Steve Harvey Reveals Why NBC Cancelled His Shows After Rejecting Exec

Television host and comedian Steve Harvey alleged on his daughter Brandi Harvey’s podcast, “The Vault Talk Show,” that former NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy threatened his entire TV career after Harvey refused to move “Celebrity Family Feud” from ABC to NBC.

The Bottom Line The Core Dispute: Steve Harvey stated that former NBC executive Paul Telegdy vowed to tank his TV career following a rejected pitch to bring “Celebrity Family Feud” back to NBC.

Steve Harvey stated that former NBC executive Paul Telegdy vowed to tank his TV career following a rejected pitch to bring “Celebrity Family Feud” back to NBC. The Fallout: NBC subsequently canceled Harvey’s daytime talk show “Steve” in 2019 and removed him as host of “Little Big Shots” in 2020, paving the way for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

NBC subsequently canceled Harvey’s daytime talk show “Steve” in 2019 and removed him as host of “Little Big Shots” in 2020, paving the way for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The Pivot: Harvey transitioned to ABC with “Judge Steve Harvey” in 2022, securing creative ownership that ultimately generated higher earnings than his previous NBC slate combined.

Inside the NBC Executive Dispute That Rocked Daytime Television

The mechanics of network television rarely get laid bare quite like this. Appearing on an episode of “Vault Empowers Talks,” Steve Harvey pulled back the curtain on a bitter corporate fallout with NBC that reshaped his broadcasting footprint. According to Harvey, the friction ignited when network executives realized they miscalculated the commercial viability of “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Initially, Harvey brought the concept to NBC, hoping to house it alongside his other network commitments like “Little Big Shots.” But leadership at the time passed on the format, dismissing its potential. Harvey took the game show to ABC, where it found a Sunday night audience that began crushing NBC’s Sunday night lineup. That success prompted a pivot from then-NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy, who approached Harvey to switch networks mid-stream. Harvey stood his ground, choosing loyalty to ABC over a counter-offer from NBC.

“And that moment right there, I saw in his eyes, he hated me. That white man could not believe I told him no,” Harvey recounted on the podcast. The tension manifested in smaller slights, such as the sudden cessation of holiday and birthday gestures from the network.

The Threat That Unravelled a Multi-Platform Partnership

What followed the refusal was a corporate restructuring that dismantled Harvey’s presence on the network. A major 2017 overhaul of his eponymous daytime talk show, “Steve,” had granted the host greater creative control while stripping NBCUniversal of its ownership stake. By May 2019, the writing was on the wall.

Harvey stated that Telegdy made good on his frustration directly, declaring out of his mouth, “I’ll show him. I’ll take his whole TV career.” True to that declaration, NBC axed the daytime talk show “Steve” in 2019—clearing the schedule for NBC-owned stations to launch “The Kelly Clarkson Show”—and followed up by dropping him from “Little Big Shots” in 2020.

Refusing to beg for his job or negotiate terms that compromised his independence, Harvey embraced the shift. By losing his footprint at NBC, Harvey found himself untethered from network contracts.

Major Programming Shifts Following the NBC-Harvey Fallout Show Title Network / Platform Status / Outcome Celebrity Family Feud ABC Remained on ABC, anchoring Sunday night ratings. Steve (Talk Show) NBC syndicated / NBC-owned stations Canceled in 2019; replaced by The Kelly Clarkson Show. Little Big Shots NBC Harvey removed as host; series ended in 2020. Judge Steve Harvey ABC Premiered in 2022 with full ownership retention for Harvey.

A History of Executive Scrutiny at NBCUniversal

The allegations leveled by Harvey against Paul Telegdy arrive within a wider pattern of executive scrutiny at the media conglomerate. In June 2020, actress Gabrielle Union filed a discrimination and harassment complaint against NBCUniversal and “America’s Got Talent” producers. Union accused Telegdy of attempting to intimidate and silence her after she raised alarms regarding a toxic, racist work environment behind the scenes of the reality competition series.

These overlapping controversies underscore the volatile power dynamics inherent in network television, where executive personal vendettas and corporate turf wars routinely intersect with high-stakes talent management.

How Ownership and ABC Transformed Harvey’s Business Model

Rather than stalling his trajectory, the split from NBC proved to be a lucrative catalyst. In 2022, Harvey launched “Judge Steve Harvey” on ABC. Unlike his previous ventures with NBC, Harvey retained an ownership stake in the courtroom series. According to the comedian, the shift in equity and production efficiency fundamentally altered his earnings.

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Taping four episodes in a single day allowed him to complete filming the show in approximately three weeks, creating a leaner, highly profitable production cycle. Harvey noted that his earnings from the judge show eclipsed the combined revenue of his previous NBC programs.

By betting on creative ownership and refusing to bend to executive pressure, Harvey successfully navigated a corporate freeze-out. It serves as a masterclass in modern creator economics: when legacy networks attempt to shut the door, owning the intellectual property changes the math entirely. What do you think about how network executives wield power behind closed doors? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.