Caglianone apologizes for punching dugout wall, injuring hand

Kansas City Royals designated hitter Jac Caglianone returned to the starting lineup on Saturday after missing Friday night’s game due to disciplinary reasons. Caglianone apologized for punching a dugout wall in frustration following a strikeout in Houston, which resulted in a cut on his left hand.

The Incident in Houston and Benchings at PNC Park

What was expected to be a routine stretch of games took an unexpected turn when Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro benched Jac Caglianone during Friday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The disciplinary action stemmed from an emotional outburst a night earlier during a loss to the Astros in Houston, where Caglianone struck out and subsequently punched a dugout wall, cutting his left hand in the process.

The frustration had been mounting for the 23-year-old. Caglianone had gone hitless over his previous ten at-bats, including an 0-for-10 skid with eight strikeouts across seven games before being removed in the ninth inning on Thursday night for right-handed pinch hitter Nick Loftin to face Astros left-handed closer Josh Hader.

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Public Remorse and Clubhouse Standards

Speaking to reporters in Pittsburgh prior to Saturday’s game, Caglianone offered a frank assessment of his behavior, owning up to the mistake without making excuses. His return to the lineup saw him go 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI single in a 6-5 defeat.

“It was a very selfish and immature move on my part. These guys hold me to a higher standard. I hold myself to a higher standard. It’s definitely a learning experience, something that I want to grow from.”

Teammates and coaching staff alike demand accountability in a major league clubhouse, a reality the young hitter acknowledged when addressing the media. It just kind of boiled over in Houston, Caglianone admitted, noting that while the hand injury proved minor, the lapse in judgment jeopardized the team’s momentum.

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Tracking the Rookie Season and September Slump

The emotional outburst punctuates a season of high performance mixed with late-summer growing pains. Caglianone is enjoying a strong first full year in the Majors, maintaining a slash line of .279/.332/.485 with 23 home runs and 71 RBIs across 137 games, alongside a 123 wRC+ that ranks him 17th among qualified American League hitters.

Yet September has presented a distinct offensive challenge. Following an exceptional August that earned him American League Player of the Month honors, Caglianone hit a cold patch, collecting just four hits in 27 at-bats over a 10-game stretch with 11 strikeouts and no home runs.

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Locker Room Accountability in Kansas City

Caglianone’s apology marks the second instance this season where a young Kansas City player has addressed the public over off-field protocol issues. Earlier in the year, rookie catcher Carter Jensen issued an apology after missing pregame stretch routines because he slept through an alarm.

Photo: Royals Review

Jensen continues to set a blistering rookie pace for the club, having hit a franchise rookie-record-breaking 25th home run on Saturday to secure his 76th RBI, keeping him just ahead of Caglianone in team power rankings.