Brazilian Man Sells Everything to Meet AI Girlfriend, Loses Savings

Earlier this week, 49-year-old construction worker Edimar Martins sold all his possessions and traveled over 1,200 miles across Brazil to meet a woman he fell in love with online, only to discover upon arrival in Belo Horizonte that his beloved was an artificial intelligence-generated persona created to drive social media engagement.

From Maranhão to Minas Gerais: A Long Journey for an Illusion

The ordeal began back in 2020. Residing in the northeastern Brazilian state of Maranhão, Martins stumbled across a social media account under the name “Jessica Oliveira.” Over years of following the feed, the construction worker developed genuine romantic feelings, believing the digital profile represented a flesh-and-blood woman seeking a serious relationship. As aljazeera.net reported, Martins eventually decided to turn his online romance into reality.

On October 9, Martins liquidated his personal belongings to fund the grueling 1,200-mile journey south to Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais. But the reality waiting for him at the end of the line bore no resemblance to his expectations. When he arrived on October 11, the woman he sought was nowhere to be found. Turned away by a local radio station that informed him the individual did not exist, Martins found himself stranded and completely out of money.

With his savings gone, Martins turned to municipal authorities for help. A social worker listened to his story of isolation and heartbreak, ultimately arranging assistance to send him back to his home state. Reflecting on the ordeal, Martins told local outlet TV Mirante that the experience left him deeply saddened and frustrated, noting that he had simply hoped to find stable companionship.

Virtual Promises and Commercial Strategy

The illusion that cost Martins his life savings was built on carefully curated digital fiction. The account he followed featured video clips of a female persona claiming to look for a partner willing to move to her farm. The profile promised financial security, assuring prospective partners they would never have to work again. According to aljazeera.net, one such clip appeared on a TikTok account named “Jessica Fazendeira” (@JessicaFazendeira)—boaking roughly 300,000 followers—before it was eventually deleted.

Following the intense public reaction to Martins’ story, the human operator behind the account stepped forward in a video confession. The handler admitted the persona was entirely generated by artificial intelligence, denying any direct private communication with Martins or any arrangement regarding an in-person meeting. The creator explained that the synthetic character was designed solely to boost online engagement to sell commercial products, expressing surprise at the dramatic fallout.

Event Detail Fact / Figure Protagonist Edimar Martins (49-year-old construction worker) Distance Traveled Over 1,200 miles (from Maranhão to Minas Gerais) Key Dates Left Oct. 9, 2026; arrived in Belo Horizonte Oct. 11, 2026 Synthetic Persona “Jessica Oliveira” / “Jessica Fazendeira” (approx. 300,000 TikTok followers)

The Wider Digital Reckoning

Martins’ plight quickly went viral across Brazilian social networks, igniting intense discussions regarding the dangers of synthetic media and anonymous online deception. While generative tools open new doors for digital content creation, the incident highlights a darker commercial pipeline where artificial warmth converts directly into monetization.

Photo: ajnet.me

Despite losing his home, possessions, and savings, Martins has not abandoned the search for a partner. Currently staying with relatives, he maintains that he intends to return to Belo Horizonte. He told interviewers that while his first attempt failed, he plans to find another woman and make the journey back to the southeastern metropolis to achieve his goal of a settled life.