CP Axtra outlines AI retail strategy with student Talent

As retail markets adapt to shifting consumer demands in October 2026, CP AXTRA is turning to the next generation of supply chain operators to solve systemic operational friction. Following the Enterprise Lab World Student Pitch ASEAN Edition at the Techsauce Global Summit 2026, Chief Digital Officer Thirayut Songvejkasem outlined a strategy to integrate artificial intelligence into retail frameworks by pairing technology with an understanding of the business process from start to finish.

The Bottom Line

Talent Pipeline Shift: CP AXTRA prioritizes candidates who possess passion for the business and a sense of ownership, emphasizing the need to understand processes from end to end.

CP AXTRA prioritizes candidates who possess passion for the business and a sense of ownership, emphasizing the need to understand processes from end to end. AI Integration Strategy: Automation tools must be built by understanding problems deeply to create practical solutions, specifically targeting the Makro PRO platform.

Automation tools must be built by understanding problems deeply to create practical solutions, specifically targeting the platform. Operational Focus: Retail operators face the need to see the connection between multiple points, including supply chain management and customer experience.

Rewriting the Retail Supply Chain Through Youth-Led Innovation

The intersection of technology and physical retail requires an understanding of how back-end logistics communicate with consumer-facing platforms. During the recent student pitch competition hosted inside the Techsauce Global Summit 2026, CP AXTRA evaluated university teams aged 18 to 25 tasked with cracking real business challenges. Thirayut Songvejkasem noted that the most successful student proposals involved understanding the retail business and the Makro PRO e-commerce platform.

For CP AXTRA, it is not enough to have people who only know technology; those who work on the business should have both passion for the challenge and a sense of ownership. Thirayut explained that people should be ready to understand the process from beginning to end, without limiting themselves to whether the problem is technological or not, and then find a practical solution, because those who are only responsible for their own part may only create a good system in a specific point.

Strategic Focus Area Legacy Retail Approach Next-Generation AI Integration Inventory Management Manual processes AI-driven business development Supply Chain Routing Siloed management Technology-integrated solutions Talent Acquisition Specialized roles Passionate, cross-functional problem solvers

Why AI Solutions Require Granular Operational Literacy

Technology deployment requires an understanding of what problem is being solved. Thirayut Songvejkasem noted that what the industry needs may not always be the person who knows the newest technology, but someone who knows what problem they are solving and can bring technology to real results for the business and people.

Photo: Thai PBS

This reality dictates why CP AXTRA focuses on developing solutions that bridge technology with practical business results, ensuring that those who work on projects understand the business processes deeply to achieve growth.

Broadening the Hiring Funnel Beyond Traditional Business Degrees

The focus for CP AXTRA is on finding individuals who are ready to understand the business process from start to finish. As retail technology matures, CP AXTRA is looking for people who have both passion for the challenge and a sense of ownership, moving beyond those who might only create a system that is good in a specific area.

Photo: LINE TODAY

This strategy imports problem-solving methodologies by encouraging the younger generation to look at the retail business and propose how they would develop it. By diversifying the intellectual capital, enterprise management ensures that digital solutions address real business challenges and create a good experience for customers.