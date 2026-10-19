Kirill Kaprizov Leads Minnesota Wild Past Columbus Blue Jackets

Kirill Kaprizov scored his NHL-leading 10th goal of the season, and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt stopped 13 shots as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Sunday night in St. Paul, Minnesota, lifting the Central Division-leading club to a 6-2-1 record. The victory also marked Minnesota’s fourth win in five games.

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Extending his point streak to six games with 12 points over that span, including seven goals and five assists, Kaprizov solidifies his status as a key player for the Minnesota Wild. Kaprizov remarked after the game, Just playing, play games, and just feel good, adding, I feel like first couple games it was a little bit tough. Don’t feel like power right away. But then after two, three, four games, feel better a little bit now.

adding, Wallstedt’s Crease Share: Jesper Wallstedt secured his sixth win of the season, reinforcing his reliability for managers tracking high-upside goaltending depth in competitive leagues. Wallstedt stated, Felt like we controlled a lot of the game, and noted, We knew they were coming off a back-to-back. We also knew they had a good game last night, so we knew we had to be on our toes early. It felt good for us all game. And when they had some pushes, we stood strong and put another zero in again.

Jesper Wallstedt secured his sixth win of the season, reinforcing his reliability for managers tracking high-upside goaltending depth in competitive leagues. Wallstedt stated, and noted, Blue Jackets Volatility: Columbus drops its third game in four outings, signaling a need for immediate offensive adjustments ahead of their matchup against Toronto.

Kaprizov Breaks Second-Period Deadlock on the Power Play

The decisive strike arrived 3:06 into the middle frame. Operating with a man advantage, Kaprizov accepted a feed at the bottom of the left faceoff circle and snapped a precise wrist shot over the shoulder of Columbus netminder Cam Talbot. The goal marked the forward’s 10th of the campaign, establishing him at the summit of the league’s goal-scoring leaderboard.

Photo: paNOW

While Talbot turned away 32 shots overall—including three crucial stops during a 5-on-3 penalty kill lasting 1:52 in the opening period—the Blue Jackets struggled to generate consistent offensive zone possession at even strength.

Early Trading of Punches in the First Period

The scoreboard remained dormant until the final two minutes of the first period. The tally marked Yurov’s fourth goal in nine games this season.

However, the lead evaporated almost instantly. Just a minute later, during a delayed penalty call, Adam Fantilli responded by firing a heavy slap shot through a crowded screen that eluded Wallstedt.

Team Shots on Goal Record Next Fixture Minnesota Wild 13 6-2-1 At Edmonton (Tuesday) Columbus Blue Jackets 32 3-4-0 Host Toronto (Tuesday)

Execution Woes Plague Columbus on the Road

Following the loss, Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness pointed directly to execution as the primary issue for his team. The execution wasn’t there, Bowness said. Was the effort there? Yes, it was. We worked very hard. But the execution – we couldn’t get any real flow going to the game. That would be the biggest disappointment, the execution. … I thought we battled hard.

Photo: NHL.com

Conversely, the Wild remained undefeated at home in four games. Wallstedt expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, noting that Minnesota stood strong when the Blue Jackets had some pushes.

Minnesota now prepares to start a five-game road trip beginning Tuesday night against Edmonton. Meanwhile, Columbus returns home to host Toronto on Tuesday evening.

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