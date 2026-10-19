Stephen Curry Injury Update After Warriors Practice Scare

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry sparked an injury scare during an open practice on Sunday, October 19, 2026, exiting the court in a heavy limp after sliding on a parquet floor. According to eurosport.fr, head coach Steve Kerr quickly dismissed long-term concerns, assuring reporters that the 38-year-old guard “is doing well” and merely rolled his right ankle.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Draft and Auction Value: Monitor injury reports closely; load management protocols combined with minor ankle tweaks could limit Curry’s regular-season games played.

Monitor injury reports closely; load management protocols combined with minor ankle tweaks could limit Curry’s regular-season games played. Rotation Depth: Backup guards stand to see an immediate uptick in usage rate if Steve Kerr decides to rest his veteran core early in the schedule.

Backup guards stand to see an immediate uptick in usage rate if Steve Kerr decides to rest his veteran core early in the schedule. Futures Market: Golden State’s championship odds fluctuate with every health update regarding their core rotation, making early-season depth vital for bettors.

The Incident at the Open Practice

The sequence unfolded rapidly during a weekend session open to the public as the Warriors prepared for their season opener. Curry stopped short during a routine change of direction when his right foot lost traction on the floor. eurosport.fr reported that the four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP prudently walked toward the sideline before retreating to the locker room under his own power.

Steph Curry limps off the court at open practice and he just went back to the locker room @NBCSWarriors Real quiet in here now pic.twitter.com/cLEFcOwTGt — https://x.com/DaltonJ_Johnson/status/2111952690549035258

Readers will recall that a right knee issue sidelined Curry for 27 games late last season.

Managing Aging Superstars in Golden State

Steve Kerr addressed the media immediately following the session, confirming that Curry reported a standard ankle tweak rather than a knee flare-up. “He’s doing well,” Kerr stated, aiming to stabilize expectations ahead of a brutal Western Conference slate.

The scare arrives just weeks after the Warriors secured their veteran core through significant financial commitments. Late last September, Golden State announced a two-year contract extension for Curry worth $116 million. That front-office move followed the summer extension of veteran forward Draymond Green for one season and $28 million, a deal struck after the franchise missed out on recruiting LeBron James.

Kerr acknowledged earlier in the week that managing his aging superstars remains a primary objective. Curry and his fellow veterans will likely receive scheduled rest days, meaning they will not play all 82 regular-season games. The Warriors officially tip off their campaign on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Contrast in Franchise Fortunes: The Ben Simmons Blow

While Golden State dodged a major injury crisis with their franchise player, the Sacramento Kings absorbed a devastating roster blow on the exact same day. Sacramento announced Sunday that Ben Simmons suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during a team workout.

Photo: lefigaro.fr

The Kings confirmed that surgical intervention is already scheduled for the 30-year-old Australian guard. Simmons, selected first overall in the 2016 NBA draft, had signed a one-year deal with Sacramento in September in an attempt to salvage a career severely derailed by persistent medical setbacks.

As the Warriors pivot toward Wednesday’s opening matchup against the Lakers, the front office will monitor recovery timelines closely. Whether load management strategies can successfully protect their core through another grueling spring remains the defining question for the franchise.

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