Donna McKechnie Emerged as Michael Bennett’s Broadway Secret Weapon

In October 1971, Dance Magazine profiled dancer and triple threat Donna McKechnie, designating her both Broadway’s and choreographer Michael Bennett’s “secret weapon” for her dynamic ability to halt shows in their tracks, a reputation cemented across landmark stage productions.

Here is the kicker, as chronicled by writer Craig Zadan: McKechnie was already turning heads after her standout performance in the 1968 musical Promises, Promises on Broadway and the West End. But her trajectory shifted decisively when she returned to New York City to star as Kathy in Stephen Sondheim’s Company, where Bennett crafted a bespoke dance sequence for her within the song “Tick-Tock.”

What Defined McKechnie’s Rise with Bennett

McKechnie delivered standout choreography in Promises, Promises before starring in Sondheim’s Company.

Michael Bennett praised her as the most beautiful dancer he had ever seen, uniquely capable of building solo dance excitement.

The creative partnership culminated in her Tony-winning performance as Cassie in A Chorus Line.

The Genesis of a Legendary Collaboration

The synergy between McKechnie and Bennett went far beyond standard Broadway staging. Speaking on her unmatched stage presence, Bennett noted at the time, “Donna’s the most beautiful dancer I’ve ever seen. Solo dances, as most choreographers know, are impossible to do. To build that excitement so that the end of the number is more exciting than the rest of the number, and she’s really the only one I know who can pull it off.”

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That exact dynamic set the stage for their most iconic collaboration a few short years later. Bennett harnessed that exact performance capability for the tour-de-force solo “The Music and the Mirror” in A Chorus Line. That career-defining turn ultimately earned McKechnie a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1976.

Stepping Into Leading-Lady Territory

Back in October 1971, while capturing the cover and feature attention of Dance Magazine, McKechnie stood on the absolute cusp of making her leading-lady debut in Ron Field’s Broadway revival of On the Town. Commenting on her ascent and their unique artistic bond, Bennett offered a definitive comparison to theatrical history: “Jerry had Chita, Bob had Gwen, and I can’t tell you how happy I am that Donna is mine.”

A Legacy Extending Across Decades

Decades after originating those era-defining choreography sequences under Bennett’s direction, McKechnie’s presence on the musical stage remains active. Now in her 80s, the legendary performer most recently completed a yearlong run as Madame Morrible in the blockbuster Broadway production of Wicked, proving that true theatrical stamina outlasts generations of changing trends.