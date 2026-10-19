Trump attacks Salazar on social media after campaign ads

The Ideological Split in Little Havana

The Administration’s crushing sanctions and blockade on oil shipments to Cuba have solidified Donald Trump’s popularity among Miami Cubans. Yet that very same hardline approach is driving a wedge through the region’s diverse diaspora.

Challenger Rodriguez, a journalist whose career includes covering the Mariel boatlift, Hurricane Andrew, and interviewing Fidel Castro, attacked Salazar in a Spanish-language social media post over the administration’s partnership with the socialist government in Venezuela. Rodriguez argued that the ongoing economic strangulation of Cuba hurts ordinary citizens rather than the regime itself, telling me that people have realized Trump’s policy is about personal enrichment rather than restoring democracy.

Voter Registration and the Ripple Effects of Immigration Enforcement

While Rodriguez’s campaign gains momentum alongside other anti-Trump progressive runs across the state, Republicans maintain a formidable grip on the district and continue to outpace Democrats in voter registration. National Democrats have largely bypassed Florida financially since 2020. Even so, grassroots organizers like Susan Whitman-Helfgot, co-finance chair of the Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida, have stepped up. Whitman-Helfgot helped found the West Miami Dems to pull in no-party voters, an uphill battle complicated by Republican-led changes to state election laws that de-register inactive voters and a wave of disinformation targeting Latino communities.

At the center of this electoral shift is the tangible human cost of federal policy. Whitman-Helfgot pointed out that the immigration crackdown has served as a political wake-up call for families directly impacted by shifting enforcement. That sentiment is underscored by a 2025 poll from Florida International University’s Latino Public Opinion Forum, which revealed that 35 per cent of surveyed Venezuelan immigrants had a family member or close friend affected by the termination of T.P.S. Among all participants, one-fifth of those who originally voted for Trump now regret their ballot.

Public Fallout and Campaign Realities

Trump dismissed the political friction, taking to Truth Social to attack Salazar after her critical campaign advertisements surfaced. Calling her a “back stabber” in a series of posts, Trump maintained that broader Latino support remains unshaken while calling for a new Republican to replace her.

Salazar countered by appearing on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” telling viewers that she had spoken directly with Trump in a conversation she described as courteous, receptive, and fantastic. Since the release of her ad, Salazar has maintained a lower public profile in Miami. Her campaign office on Eighth Street—adorned with a Cuban flag bearing the word “Libertad”—did not respond to repeated interview requests. However, she recently made a public appearance at a Mass at Our Lady of Lebanon, a Maronite Catholic church in Little Havana, greeting supporters in an adjoining banquet hall before being met by recording cameras.