Sabiha Allouche Elected to MERIP Board of Directors

According to merip.org, Sabiha Allouche, who works as a Senior Lecturer in Middle East Politics at the University of Exeter’s Institute for Arab and Islamic Studies, has secured a seat on the Middle East Research and Information Project Board of Directors. The appointment brings an academic whose research spans gender and sexuality studies, critical security studies, migration, and social mobility into a formal governance role at the organization.

Allouche maintains a long record of service to the publication, having served as an issue editor for the latest issue, titled Art at Work–People, Power and Cultural Production, as well as the Spring 2025 issue, New Gender Frontlines. Her institutional engagement includes organizing events, such as the recent web series Iran in Context. In addition to her work with the project, she held a recent board position with the British Society for Middle East Studies and currently works as an Associate Editor for the British Journal of Middle East Studies.

Board Transition and Print Objectives

James Ryan, Executive Director of the organization, announced the board election, noting that Allouche’s expertise will guide the publication’s strategic trajectory. “I am thrilled to have Sabiha Allouche’s wisdom and guidance through the Board of Directors as we steer MERIP into an exciting, sustainable future,” Ryan stated.

MERIP is proud to announce that Sabiha Allouche has joined MERIP's Board of Directors. https://t.co/Eel2HLM2RD — https://x.com/meriponline/status/2110785296312803833

The leadership shift coincides with the departure of Kaveh Ehsani, who is cycling off the board. Ryan credited Ehsani with shaping the institutional direction of the project during his tenure, highlighting his advocacy for the organization’s mission and his appearances as a podcast guest.

The board changes accompany an organizational push to return the publication to print. The project has initiated a campaign seeking monthly donations from supporters to finance the physical publication shift.