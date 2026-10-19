Houston Weather Forecast: Temperature, Wind, and Rain Conditions

Houston residents stepping out on Monday, October 19, will encounter a high of 25°C and a low of 14°C, with light winds moving from the northeast at 7 km/h and an average humidity of 65%. In all cases, the principal recommendation is to check the forecast before leaving your home in order to avoid unforeseen events.

Morning Stability and Midday Warming

Early morning hours across Harris County begin with temperatures sitting at a comfortable 15°C to 16°C and humidity lingering around 63% to 70%, alongside cloudy conditions and gentle northeast winds tracking between 6 km/h and 8 km/h, according to detailed meteorological data from Meteored México. At 04:00, temperatures reach 15°C under overcast skies with a 13°C thermal sensation, 67% humidity, a 9°C dew point, 99% cloudiness, a 40 km visibility, a medium wind from the northeast at 7 km/h with 13 km/h gusts, 1024 hPa pressure, no fog, and a 4800 m snow line. At 05:00, conditions show 15°C under overcast skies with a 14°C thermal sensation, 65% humidity, a 9°C dew point, 99% cloudiness, a 40 km visibility, a medium wind from the northeast at 6 km/h with 13 km/h gusts, 1024 hPa pressure, no fog, and a 4800 m snow line. By 06:00, the temperature rises to 16°C under overcast skies with a 14°C thermal sensation, 63% humidity, a 9°C dew point, 98% cloudiness, a 40 km visibility, a medium wind from the northeast at 7 km/h with 14 km/h gusts, 1024 hPa pressure, no fog, and a 4800 m snow line. As the morning progresses toward midday, cloud cover gives way to intermittent sun, pushing the thermometer up to 22°C by 11:00 AM while winds pick up slightly from the east at speeds reaching 12 km/h to 29 km/h in gusts.

Peak Temperatures and Afternoon Conditions

By early afternoon, the temperature hits its daily maximum of 25°C, accompanied by relative humidity dropping to an arid 42% to 43%. East winds maintain a steady pace between 6 km/h and 13 km/h throughout the afternoon hours. Precipitation probability remains at absolute zero across the entire metropolitan area, ensuring dry conditions for commuters and outdoor workers alike.

Time / Period Temperature Humidity Wind Speed & Direction Precipitation Early Morning (Monday) 15°C – 16°C 63% – 70% 7 km/h, Northeast 0% Midday (Monday) 19°C – 23°C 43% – 60% 10 km/h – 12 km/h, East 0% Afternoon Peak (Monday) 25°C 42% – 43% 8 km/h – 13 km/h, East 0% Tuesday Forecast 14°C – 27°C Not specified 7 km/h 0% Wednesday Forecast 17°C – 28°C Not specified Not specified 0%

Extended Outlook Into Midweek

Looking ahead past Monday, local weather patterns remain remarkably consistent. The extended forecast indicates that on Tuesday, October 20, temperatures will range from a low of 14°C to a high of 27°C, maintaining the gentle 7 km/h wind profile without any expected rainfall. Moving into Wednesday, values will shift slightly between 17°C and 28°C under continued dry skies.

Photo: meteored.mx