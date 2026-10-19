Pimpinela Escarlata Eliminated From La Granja VIP

Pimpinela Escarlata became the sixth eliminated contestant on La Granja VIP on Sunday, October 18, 2026, exiting TV Azteca’s reality show following a week marked by disciplinary nomination, public voting, and teammate departures.

The elimination on October 18 brought a sudden close to a turbulent week inside the rural enclosure. Pimpinela Escarlata, whose real name is Mario González Lozano, found himself on the chopping block alongside Niurka Marcos, Julio Camejo, Kevyn Contreras known as Bicolor, and Mónica Escobedo during the gala broadcast by TV Azteca and Azteca UNO.

Kevyn Contreras secured the first save of the night, followed by Niurka Marcos and Julio Camejo. When the final decision came down between Julio Camejo and Pimpinela, the public vote favored saving Camejo.

The Disciplinary Nomination Over Manelyk González

The wrestler’s departure followed a high-profile penalty imposed by the production earlier in the week. During a conversation with Niurka Marcos and Natalia Alcocer, Pimpinela made a remark involving Manelyk González that drew sharp criticism across social media and triggered a direct intervention from show host Adal Ramones.

Pimpinela Escarlata nuevamente se fue contra Mono Osuna pero le dio palabras muy lindas. #LaGranjaSalvación, lunes a viernes a las 8:30 p.m. y domingos a las 8:00 p.m. por #AztecaUno. ⁣⁣🌾#LaGranjaVIP sigue todo el reality 24/7 por Disney+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/ry4U8RkY6I — https://x.com/lagranjavipmx/status/2111005474464178266

Our priority will always be to protect the safety, respect, and well-being of everyone who is part of this experience. That is why, after carefully evaluating what happened, 'La Granja' has made a decision and from this moment on you are directly nominated and will remain on the table, without the possibility of salvation tonight. Adal

That penalty sent Pimpinela straight to the nomination board without access to the salvaging dynamics, cutting short the time available to gather audience support compared to fellow nominees.

Mónica Escobedo Dismissal and Final Farewell

The elimination night also featured a disciplinary expulsion when Mónica Escobedo was removed from the premises following a physical altercation involving Niurka Marcos. That unexpected exit reshaped the group dynamics just as the remaining contestants faced a shrinking path toward the November 15 finale.

Photo: Milenio

Before stepping out of the compound, Pimpinela addressed the audience and fellow housemates with a reflective message about the six weeks spent inside the reality enclosure, where the wrestler had frequently spoken about the memory of mother María del Socorro Lozano.

I am leaving with dignity because I learned, I lasted six weeks, my mom and little God brought me in here and they are the ones who are going to take me out. Envy? I don't envy anyone, we all have the right to participate and if I'm leaving it's because my mom and little God took me out, I'm going to get back into the wrestling matches, I'm going to be active. Pimpinela

With Pimpinela’s departure finalized, attention turns to the incoming legacy decision, in which every ousted contestant designates one remaining housemate for direct nomination during Monday’s broadcast.