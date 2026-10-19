Gracias Equipo leads Netflix Spain views

Rural corporate retreats meet mass layoffs in Gracias equipo, a sharp Spanish workplace comedy that debuted on Netflix on September 11, 2026, and immediately captured the number one spot among movies in Netflix Spain while crossing the five million view threshold.

The Bottom Line

Directed by Diego Núñez Irigoyen and created by Adolfo Valor and Cristóbal Garrido, the 90-minute film uses a rural team-building weekend to expose the friction between corporate rhetoric and labor realities.

The ensemble cast is led by Alexandra Jiménez as an employee returning from maternity leave and Maribel Verdú as the person responsible for directing the retreat.

Produced by Zeta Studios, the picture moved from a September 2025 shoot in Madrid to its streaming premiere nearly a year later.

When Rural Retreats Mask Corporate Layoffs

The premise trades on a familiar corporate ritual. Tío Mochales, once a prominent Spanish cheese maker, attempts to steady its declining fortunes by dragging its workforce into the countryside for a mandatory team-building exercise. The stated goals are familiar: reinforce corporate values, mend broken bonds, and prove that everyone pulls in the same direction. But the pastoral backdrop quickly curdles once the staff discovers that the company plans a major workforce reduction. Every trust fall and group game instantly transforms from an exercise in solidarity into a high-stakes audition for survival.

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Cast Dynamics and Corporate Satire in the Countryside

Underneath the corporate vocabulary of productivity, motivation, and leadership lies an anxious study of job insecurity and work-life balance. Alexandra Jiménez stars as Olga, stepping back into a transforming corporate hierarchy following her maternity leave. Maribel Verdú plays Pepa, the person responsible for directing the retreat as the facade of innocent corporate bonding dissolves. The supporting roster includes Pedro Casablanc as Domingo, Raúl Tejón as Marco, Blanca Martínez, Ismael Fritschi, and Víctor Rebull, alongside veteran appearances by Saturnino García and Pepe Viyuela.

Production Detail Fact Release Date September 11, 2026 Platform Ranking Number one on Netflix Spain, surpassing five million views Filming Timeline Commenced September 2025 in Madrid Runtime 90 minutes

From Zeta Studios to the Streaming Peak

The production brings together familiar creative forces behind contemporary Spanish television and film. Creators Adolfo Valor and Cristóbal Garrido previously shaped projects like La vida breve and Días mejores, as well as the feature Amor de madre. Diego Núñez Irigoyen steps into feature film direction here after helming television episodes, including work on La vida breve. Zeta Studios, the production house behind Netflix international hits like Élite, backed the project through its nearly year-long journey from principal photography to platform release.

Workplace Comedy Meets Survival Instincts

The cast noted during promotional rounds that the shoot demanded physical stamina unusual for a light comedy. The ensemble dynamics emphasize how quickly professional camaraderie fractures when the threat of unemployment turns coworkers into direct competitors. The central tension remains anchored in that uncomfortable threshold where team spirit collides with the realization that the company has no room left for everyone.