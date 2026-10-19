Trump Targets Ilhan Omar and Abdul El-Sayed in Ohio Rally Speech

Donald Trump criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan, during a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, prompting members of the audience to chant “deport.” The remarks on Monday night at the Covelli Centre followed an announcement that federal agents had executed a search warrant at Omar’s residence in Washington, D.C.

The Youngstown event marked Trump’s second visit to Ohio in less than 10 days as he campaigned for Sen. Jon Husted and Vivek Ramaswamy, the state’s GOP nominee for governor. The speech quickly shifted from economic and state political topics to immigration, federal law enforcement actions, and sharp criticism of high-profile Democratic figures.

Addressing the crowd, Trump referenced the federal search of Omar’s home, which took place hours before the rally. Two people familiar with the matter confirmed the search to NBC News. A Justice Department spokesperson stated that Homeland Security Investigations carried out a judicially authorized search warrant as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, though the statement did not explicitly tie the warrant to Omar or provide further details regarding the probe.

Omar, who immigrated to the United States as a child from Somalia, responded earlier on social media, writing that Trump had targeted her with baseless accusations for 10 years. Speaking to reporters earlier Monday afternoon, Trump maintained he had no involvement in the federal search of her Washington property.

During his remarks at the Covelli Centre, Trump connected his criticism of Omar to broader security concerns in Minnesota, referencing local gang activity and a thwarted shooting at the Mall of America investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. That commentary drew the first wave of chants from the audience demanding deportation.

The speech then turned toward Michigan, where Trump targeted Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate. Trump characterized El-Sayed in severe terms, praising his Republican opponent, former Rep. Mike Rogers, and declaring that “Somalia bandits, Third World gangsters, jihadist sympathizers do not belong in Ohio” and “don’t belong in America.”

Campaign Rhetoric and Local Reactions

A spokesperson for El-Sayed’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The candidate, who was born in Michigan to Egyptian immigrants and is Muslim, had addressed similar rhetoric earlier in the week after Trump referenced him on social media by his middle name, Mohamed.

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation.I will not be… — https://x.com/IlhanMN/status/2109675562344087792

Speaking to supporters in Grand Rapids, Michigan, El-Sayed pushed back against tactics focused on his name and faith. He told the crowd that identity politics and religious scrutiny were designed to distract voters from pressing economic challenges like the cost of groceries and gas prices.

Trump’s remarks in Ohio built upon a consistent pattern of heightened rhetoric concerning immigration and Muslim public figures. Days after El-Sayed won Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary, Trump warned that the U.S. could become a “jihadist-run country.” Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana similarly criticized El-Sayed as sympathizing with Osama bin Laden during a joint campaign appearance with Rogers in Michigan.

In addition to his comments on Omar and El-Sayed, Trump revisited immigration concerns tied to Springfield, Ohio, recalling claims he made during a previous presidential debate regarding Haitian residents in the city. He defended those statements while addressing the Youngstown audience.

As the campaign cycle continues in key Midwestern battlegrounds, the convergence of federal law enforcement actions and high-intensity rally speeches underscores the central role immigration and security debates are playing in regional elections.