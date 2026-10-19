Julio Belles preserves Nîmes traditions in red costumes

A devastating frost decimated the orange groves of Spain’s Valencia region in 1956, upending local economies and forcing apprentice tailor Julio Belles to seek a new beginning across the border with his cousins in the Gard department of France.

Arrival and Roots in Southern France

By 1959, Belles arrived in Nîmes. He experienced an immediate conviction that the southern French city would become his permanent home, an instinct that over the decades evolved into a deep, lifelong commitment to local culture and civic traditions.

The Red Costumes of the Consuls de Nîmes

Belles is a member of the Consuls de Nîmes. The organization draws direct inspiration from the historical magistrates who administered the municipality during the Middle Ages.

During civic festivities and cultural gatherings, members don striking red costumes to serve as ambassadors for the city’s rich heritage.

Championing Gastronomy, History, and Civic Pride

The mission of the Consuls de Nîmes centers on promoting the city’s gastronomy, history, and enduring traditions. For Belles, who originally arrived as an immigrant seeking economic stability, championing these local customs represents a profound form of civic participation.

A Lifelong Philosophy of Community Engagement

Now well past the age of 80, Belles maintains an active presence in the community, driven by a simple daily philosophy focused on engagement and optimism.

In his view, truly loving a city involves taking an active role in keeping its traditions alive and defending its cultural identity, regardless of whether one was born within its walls or arrived years later by choice.