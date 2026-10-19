Actor and Voice Dubber Ota Jirák Dies at 77: Voice of ALF and Hele

At the age of 77, actor, voice artist, and entertainer Otakar Jirák passed away after battling a sudden illness. Known for his deep, honey-toned voice, Jirák voiced iconic characters such as the alien ALF and the puppet Hele.

The Life and Legacy of Otakar Jirák

The Passing: Jirák died at age 77, with his death confirmed by his wife of 47 years, Drahomíra, noting he succumbed to a sudden illness.

Jirák died at age 77, with his death confirmed by his wife of 47 years, Drahomíra, noting he succumbed to a sudden illness. Iconic Roles: He achieved fame as the Czech voice of ALF, Manny the Mammoth in Ice Age, and Hele from the children’s television staple Studio Kamarád.

He achieved fame as the Czech voice of ALF, Manny the Mammoth in Ice Age, and Hele from the children’s television staple Studio Kamarád. Theatrical Roots: Trained as a puppeteer at Prague’s DAMU, Jirák performed in pantomime groups like Cirkus Alfréd and GAG before transitioning to screen and voice acting.

From Puppet Stages to the Voice of ALF

Born in Debř near Mladá Boleslav, Otakar Jirák originally trained as a blacksmith before discovering his passion for performance. He completed his studies in puppetry at the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague (DAMU). That foundational training propelled him into the physical comedy circuits of the 1970s and 1980s. He worked as a mime in Ctibor Turba’s Cirkus Alfréd and later joined Boris Hybner’s pantomime troupe GAG. His theatrical career also included stints at the Semafor Theatre and Prozatímní divadlo Františka Ringo Čecha.

Photo: Super.cz

Television directors recognized that his physical presence matched his vocal versatility. Early on, director Ján Roháč cast Jirák as a curious insect in the television grotesque Tři chrobáci. That television debut opened doors to fantasy series like Arabela se vrací and mainstream sitcoms like Nováci. It was his voice that cemented his place in Czech media history. When the American sitcom ALF arrived on local screens, Jirák provided the voice of the titular extraterrestrial.

Shaping Childhood Memories on Studio Kamarád

Jirák’s work included his time with Czech Television’s youth programming. As the man behind Hele—part of the puppet duo Jů and Hele in Studio Kamarád—he brought humor to Sunday mornings. His motto, inscribed on his memorial card, captured his persona: “Not tall in height, but enormous thanks to his heart, kindness, and empathy.”

That vocal warmth translated to major animated blockbusters. Jirák dubbed Manny the Mammoth in the Czech version of the Ice Age franchise, Obelix in Asterix and Vikings, and Tigger in Winnie the Pooh. He also lent his talents to domestic projects, including Jan Werich’s animated feature Fimfárum and the series Hajadla. On camera, audiences also recognized him as the eccentric Uncle František in the 1994 film adaptation of Saturnin and as Chief Physician Pantoflíček in the soap opera Ordinace v růžové zahradě.

Character / Role Property Medium ALF ALF Television Dubbing Hele Studio Kamarád Puppetry & Live Television Manny the Mammoth Ice Age Series Feature Film Dubbing Dr. Pantoflíček Ordinace v růžové zahradě Television Series

Colleagues Pay Tribute as Health Struggles Recede into Memory

In his later years, Jirák stepped back from active television work following prolonged health complications, dividing his time between his home in the Mladá Boleslav region and his visual arts pursuits, which included painting, graphic design, and enamel work. Following news of his passing, figures from across the Czech entertainment industry shared their grief on social media.

Photo: Novinky

Tributes from actors and hosts who worked alongside him appeared online. Actress Bára Fišerová remembered him as a kind and humorous colleague, while presenter Aleš Cibulka published a snapshot sharing a beer with the late actor alongside the caption, “Our dearest Otík, we will never forget.” Actress Kristýna Janáčková recalled hearing his affectionate greeting, “my princess,” from their time working on fairy-tale productions together. A private family gathering will mark his final farewell.