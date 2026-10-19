Biathlon Rule Change Disqualifies Czech Athlete Charvátová

Czech biathlete Lucie Charvátová faced disqualification at a pre-season training event due to a strict rule change regarding firearm handling outside the shooting mat.

Strict Weapon Handling Regulations Catch Veterans Off Guard

The penalty system shifted significantly for the upcoming winter season. Referees monitored weapon handling closely during the previous winter due to safety concerns involving insufficiently secured rifles leaving the shooting range. Slipping a hand under the strap outside the permitted zone brings an immediate penalty.

Charvátová described the strict enforcement during a broadcast with Česká televize. “Od léta platí nové pravidlo, že můžete manipulovat se zbraní a zasunout ruku pod řemen až na podložce. Když to dělám celý život, tak i když se to snažím přenaučit, v závodním tempu na to hlava zapomene a vypadlo mi to, za což jsem byla diskvalifikovaná,” Charvátová explained.

Immediate Disqualification Impacts Multiple Competitors

The 33-year-old world championship medalist was not alone in her infraction. Two competitors in her heat faced identical disqualifications for the same rule violation. Last winter marked Charvátová’s most successful season in five years, featuring top-ten finishes in opening and closing pursuit races and a World Cup relay podium appearance.

Following the rule infractions, the One Loop Festival in Munich brought together a competitive field where Charvátová missed finals contention after recording four misses on the first shooting stage. Jessica Jislová finished closest to qualifying, missing the cutoff by three seconds. Twenty-year-old Heda Mikolášová also missed the elite final cut.

Athlete Event / Stage Outcome / Performance Detail Lucie Charvátová Training Heat / One Loop Festival Disqualified for early rifle unstrapping; missed finals after four misses. Jessica Jislová One Loop Festival Missed finals qualification by three seconds. Jonáš Mareček Saturday Men’s Final Finished twelfth in elite competition. Tomáš Mikyska Sunday Men’s Final Secured eighth place despite shooting errors, driven by fast running speed.

International Field Prepares for Kontiolahti Season Opener

Sweden's Martin Ponsiluoma secured two victories in Bavaria. France's Oceane Michelon triumphed on Saturday, and Italy's Lisa Vittozzi won on Sunday. Czech success in Munich included a win by Carina Edlingerová and her guide Alexandr Paťava in the visually impaired category.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The Czech biathlon teams head to Finland for final preparations in Kontiolahti, where the competitive season officially begins on November 26 under the updated weapon handling and mass start nomination rules.