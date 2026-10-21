Broadcasters Announced for 2026 Japan Series Between SoftBank and DeNA

The Nippon Professional Organization announced the national broadcast television lineup for the upcoming SMBC Japan Series 2026, setting up a clash between the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks and the Yokohama DeNA BayStars that has already sparked lively reactions across social media networks.

Pacific League champions Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, managed by Hiroki Kokubo, advanced past the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters with three consecutive wins, carrying their two-game regular-season advantage into a 5-0 sweep in the Climax Series final stage.

Meanwhile, the Central League side features the Yokohama DeNA BayStars under manager Ryoji Aikawa. Despite finishing third in the regular season standings, DeNA pulled off a stunning run by sweeping the second-place Yomiuri Giants in two games during the first stage, before taking four straight games from the top-seeded Hanshin Tigers in the final stage. That six-game postseason win streak completed back-to-back “underdog” championship runs and earned them a shot at the defending titleholders.

Both teams previously met in the 2024 championship series, where DeNA claimed victory four games to two. This year’s rematch kicks off a four-game-to-win series starting on October 24 and 25 at Yokohama Stadium, shifting to the Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka from October 27 through 29, and returning to Yokohama Stadium for games on October 31 and November 1 if necessary.

Broadcast Schedule and Network Assignments

The newly released television schedule reveals that TBS will shoulder the bulk of the coverage, broadcasting Games 1 through 3, as well as potential Games 6 and 7. Nippon Television is slated to air Game 4, while TV Asahi holds the rights to Game 5. NHK-BS will provide broadcasts for Games 2 and 3.

The announcement immediately drew widespread commentary online. Fans flooded social media platforms with observations regarding the network distribution, noting the heavy presence of TBS for the Yokohama matchups with reactions such as questions over whether the stadium broadcasts were tied to exclusive local rights, relief that every game will feature terrestrial television coverage, and inquiries regarding how potential four-game sweeps might affect the broadcast lineup.

Two-Year Rematch Sets Up High-Stakes Clash

The return of the SoftBank-DeNA matchup revives the intensity of their 2024 postseason encounter.