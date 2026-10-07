BTS Member V Reveals Fourth-Grade Blind Date Story on ‘Run BTS!

Kim Taehyung, globally recognized as V of BTS, surprised fans by recounting a childhood memory of going on a blind date during a fourth-grade school picnic. The unexpected disclosure occurred during a special episode of Run BTS! filmed in Toronto, Canada, as reported by Koreaboo.

The Childhood Picnic Disclosure

V revealed he went on a blind date during a school picnic while in the fourth grade, drawing immediate laughter and reactions from his fellow BTS members.

The segment was part of a special outdoor picnic and game-filled episode of Run BTS! set in Toronto, Canada.

Social media platforms quickly flooded with fan commentary praising his lifelong extroverted personality and early charm.

Toronto Park Games Spark Unexpected Childhood Memories

During the outdoor recording session in Canada, the members engaged in park activities and games. Amidst the lighthearted atmosphere, V dropped the unexpected anecdote about his elementary school days. The admission instantly caught his groupmates off guard, leading to visible amusement and laughter from the rest of the band on camera.

Clips and commentary regarding the segment circulated rapidly online following the release. Fans pointed out that the story aligned with his famously gregarious adult persona, joking that the singer possessed natural social skills even during his primary school years. Supporters flooded platforms with reactions highlighting his lifelong status as a friendly presence during class outings.

Fan Reactions Highlight Lifelong Extroverted Traits

Viewers and followers online embraced the nostalgic revelation, sharing clips and commentary across social media networks. Fandom discussions emphasized that the anecdote showcased V’s characteristic warmth from an early age. The lighthearted moment added a personal, unscripted glimpse into the member’s childhood before his rise to global pop superstardom.

Event Detail Information Source Program Run BTS! (Toronto Special) Featured Member V (Kim Taehyung) Anecdote Period Fourth Grade School Picnic Reporting Outlet Koreaboo

The episode continues to generate engagement across international fan communities as viewers share highlights from the group’s latest outdoor activities abroad.