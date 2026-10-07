Scotland assistant coach Leans Ross is eyeing a World Cup dream as the national team prepares for a round one play-off double-header against the Czech Republic ahead of the 2027 tournament in Brazil, bbc.co.uk reported.

Chasing the World Cup Dream in Pardubice

Scotland are closing in on booking flights and hotels for Brazil 2027, but first they must navigate a tricky round-one play-off double-header against the Czech Republic, ca.sports.yahoo.com reported. Leanne Ross, the national team’s assistant coach, admitted that reaching the global stage would mean everything to the setup. The squad travels east of Prague to Pardubice for the opening leg.

Ross brings unmatched experience to the dugout as Scotland’s most decorated player. She earned 133 international caps across a glittering career that yielded 14 league titles and 13 major cup medals, ca.sports.yahoo.com noted. While she played in the 2017 European Championship—the first major tournament for the women’s national team—a World Cup appearance as a player eluded her before she retired.

“It would be huge,” Ross said ahead of the trip, according to ca.sports.yahoo.com. “I never got to do it as a player, reaching that World Cup stage. I played in the Euro finals and that was an amazing experience and just topped off my career as a player, but to go and do it as part of the coaching staff, it would be such a proud moment.”

Overcoming Play-Off Scars and Tough Opposition

The coaching staff and senior players are intimately familiar with late-stage qualifying heartbreak. Two years ago, Finland dashed Scotland’s hopes of reaching the 2025 Euros. Before that, the Republic of Ireland secured qualification for the 2023 World Cup in Australia at Scotland’s expense. Heavyweights Sweden also potentially loom in round two, creating a daunting path.

Yet Ross refuses to dwell on past setbacks. Her confidence stems directly from the current upward trajectory of the squad. “The progress that we’re making and the way that we’re playing at this moment is a real good opportunity for us to do that,” Ross explained to bbc.co.uk, pointing to an eight-year wait for a major tournament return.

Photo: ca.sports.yahoo.com

Tournament Cycle Stopping Opponent Status 2023 World Cup (Australia) Republic of Ireland Play-off Elimination 2025 Euros (Switzerland) Finland Play-off Elimination 2027 World Cup (Brazil) Czech Republic Round One Play-off (Upcoming)

“You look at the quality we have, the teams that they’re playing for, the environments that they’re in and individually them bringing their magic into this team and putting that all together,” Ross added via ca.sports.yahoo.com. “I think it’s a really exciting time for Scotland with the players we have. We need to make sure we give them the platform to go, play and get themselves on that world stage.”