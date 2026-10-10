Burlington Police Arrest Bar Owner and Three Women for Shooting

Three women and a bar owner face a series of criminal charges following a September shooting outside a local establishment in Burlington, North Carolina. The Burlington Police Department announced the arrests on Friday, detailing counts that include attempted first-degree murder, felony inciting a riot, and obstruction.

The investigation stems from an incident on September 27. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and gunfire, discovering a gunshot wound victim at approximately 2:10 a.m. Authorities later confirmed that the victim was listed in stable condition on the day of the shooting.

Arrests and Charges Filed by Burlington Police

According to police records and court documents, the altercation began inside the parking lot of Moonshinerz 2.0, located in the 900 block of Kirkpatrick Road, before spilling out onto Kirkpatrick Road itself. Investigators state that the three female suspects were involved in a physical altercation with the victim that escalated to gunfire.

The Burlington Police Department outlined the specific charges filed against the individuals:

Jakeyah Dixon: Is charged with going armed to the terror of the public, felony inciting a riot, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of discharging a firearm within city limits. Court documents show she is being held at the Alamance County Detention Center under no bond.

Is charged with going armed to the terror of the public, felony inciting a riot, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of discharging a firearm within city limits. Court documents show she is being held at the Alamance County Detention Center under no bond. Heather Currie: Is facing going armed to the terror of the public, felony inciting a riot, and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. She is also held at the Alamance County Detention Center under no bond.

Is facing going armed to the terror of the public, felony inciting a riot, and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. She is also held at the Alamance County Detention Center under no bond. Ashley Smith: Has been booked on misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, going armed to the terror of the public, and felony inciting a riot charges. She is held at the Alamance County Detention Center on a $20,000 secured bond.

Bar Owner Faces Obstruction and ABC Violations

In addition to the charges against the three women, investigators turned their attention to the establishment’s management. Roger Helterbran, the owner of Moonshinerz 2.0, was arrested and charged with felony obstruction.

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents also filed three Alcoholic Beverage Control charges against Helterbran. As part of the conditions of his release, law enforcement officials stated that Helterbran is barred from returning to the premises of his bar on Kirkpatrick Road.

The investigation into the late-September disturbance remains ongoing as court proceedings for the defendants move forward in Alamance County.