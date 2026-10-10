Lens vs Sporting CP: Predictions, Picks, Odds & Lineups

Lens host Sporting CP at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday, October 13, with kickoff set for 12:45 PM ET, 11:45 AM CT, and 9:45 AM PT. Both clubs enter the upcoming Champions League group stage fixture carrying identical three-point tallies following victorious campaigns on matchday one.

Neither side has reported any squad absences ahead of the fixture, meaning both managers will have full depth to deploy their strongest attacking options. US viewers looking to watch Lens vs Sporting CP can stream the action live on Paramount+.

Match Form, Standings, and Opening Fixtures

Lens opened their European campaign with an intense 3-2 victory away against Slavia Prague on September 10, earning a plus-one goal difference. Meanwhile, Sporting CP secured a 3-1 home win over Galatasaray on September 9, lifting themselves to a plus-two goal difference at the summit of the early group table.

Champions League Group Stage Standings Snapshot Team Pos GP W D L GF GA GD Pts Sporting CP 6 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 Lens 10 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 Current group standings and goal differences heading into matchday two.

The shared pattern of goals at both ends from matchday one signals an open tactical setup for Tuesday night. Defensive frailties were evident as both defenses conceded, though their attacking output proved decisive.

Predicted Lineups and Key Players to Watch

Lens are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, while Sporting CP are projected to counter in a 4-2-3-1 setup.

The French hosts will look heavily toward Florian Thauvin, who established himself as a central figure in the opening win by scoring once, creating four chances, and firing eight total attempts with three on target. Abdallah Sima also proved clinical by converting his lone shot on target into a goal, alongside contributions from Ruben Aguilar.