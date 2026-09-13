BYD Expands Ocean Fleet with 10 New Car Carriers to Boost Export Capacity

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD (SZSE: 002594) is aggressively scaling its maritime export capabilities by ordering ten additional roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ships from China Merchants Industry. Scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2029, this fleet expansion is designed to lift the company’s annual overseas shipping volume from 1 million to 2.5 million vehicles amid intensifying domestic price wars.

The Bottom Line Fleet Scale: BYD’s dedicated ocean transport fleet will expand from 8 to 18 vessels, adding 92,000 spaces of new capacity for a total exceeding 130,000 units per voyage.

BYD’s dedicated ocean transport fleet will expand from 8 to 18 vessels, adding 92,000 spaces of new capacity for a total exceeding 130,000 units per voyage. Export Surge: August overseas shipments increased 131% year-over-year to 184,000 units, driving total volume for the first eight months of 2026 to 1.127 million vehicles.

August overseas shipments increased 131% year-over-year to 184,000 units, driving total volume for the first eight months of 2026 to 1.127 million vehicles. Domestic Margin Pressures: While foreign volumes surge, intense domestic competition reduced BYD’s domestic sales volume by 43% across the first eight months of the year.

Here is the math. Constructing proprietary shipping logistics allows major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to bypass escalating charter rates and severe bottlenecks plaguing independent carrier services. By locking in dedicated maritime infrastructure through shipbuilders like Jinling and Haimen, BYD (SZSE: 002594) is effectively insulating its international supply chain from external freight volatility.

Securing Maritime Infrastructure Amid Global Export Waves The newly ordered vessels will each carry a standard load of 9,200 vehicles. They join an existing active fleet of eight ships—capable of transporting between 7,200 and 9,000 units—pushing the total fleet footprint to 18 specialized vessels. According to industry analysts tracking Asian manufacturing logistics, controlling dedicated tonnage directly mitigates the risk of surging ocean freight costs that traditionally erode automotive export margins. But the balance sheet tells a clearer story about why this pivot is urgent. During the first half of 2026, total vehicle exports from China climbed past the 5 million mark, representing a 65% increase over the previous year. Monthly outbound shipments crossed the one-million threshold in both June and July, confirming a structural shift toward foreign markets as domestic pricing pressures intensify.

Balancing International Growth Against Domestic Margin Compression The financial rationale behind BYD’s maritime buildout is rooted in divergent regional performance metrics. August export figures confirm a 131% year-over-year jump to 184,000 units exported. For the first eight months of 2026, cumulative overseas volume reached 1.127 million vehicles. Conversely, the domestic market presents severe headwinds. Protracted price wars within mainland China have severely compressed operating margins across the sector, contributing to a 43% drop in BYD’s domestic retail volume over the same eight-month period. Transitioning excess manufacturing output to lucrative European and global markets requires guaranteed logistics channels, making the 10-vessel order with China Merchants Industry a core capital expenditure for long-term margin recovery.

Comparative Export and Fleet Metrics Metric Indicator Current Status Projected Target Active Ro-Ro Vessels 8 ships 18 ships Total Fleet Capacity 7200 to 9000 units Over 130,000 units Potential Annual Export Volume 1 million vehicles 2.5 million vehicles August 2026 Export Volume 184,000 units (131% YoY) –