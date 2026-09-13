BYU Defeats Arizona 28-17 Led by Kyler Kasper and Crucial Fourth-Quarter Stop

On Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier connected with wide receiver Kyler Kasper for a crucial six-yard touchdown pass at LaVell Edwards Stadium, catapulting the Cougars to a 21-17 lead over the Arizona Wildcats. The play served as the turning point in a hard-fought contest in front of a roaring crowd of more than 64,000 fans, ultimately propelling BYU to a 28-17 victory, as Deseret News reported.

A Game of Inches in Provo

While Bachmeier and Kasper provided the offensive spark to claim the lead in the third quarter, the defensive heroics late in the game cemented the win. Arizona mounted a dangerous fourth-quarter drive, threatening to steal back the momentum and the lead. Facing a crucial fourth down, BYU defenders Tommy Prassas and Cannon DeVries delivered a game-defining stop.

Officials initially spotted the ball on the field and brought out the chain crew for a measurement. The marker indicated a first down by mere inches. However, a video review altered the outcome. Replay officials determined that Arizona receiver Rodney Gallagher came up a few inches short of the line-to-gain, turning the ball over to the Cougars.

“I was standing in the middle of the field, and I wasn’t gonna move until they reviewed it,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said, according to the Deseret News. “I wish I could say I watched it, but it wasn’t until I saw the replay and was like, ‘Yeah, there’s a line right there, you didn’t get it. The ball is in his right hand.’ It is a game of inches.”