California Attorney General Open to Paramount Settlement Talks

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has left the door open for settlement talks regarding the proposed Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger, provided Paramount ends what he termed amateur-hour conduct and leaking during confidential discussions, while Hollywood coalitions urge state officials to reject any backroom concessions.

The high-stakes regulatory battle over the media landscape centers on David Ellison’s $111-billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, a transaction that has triggered antitrust lawsuits from a coalition of 12 state attorneys general. While Paramount has signaled a newfound willingness to discuss structural remedies, relations between the regulators and the media giant remain strained following collapsed talks and public disputes over confidentiality.

Bonta Demands Sincerity After Scrapped Settlement Discussions

California Attorney General Rob Bonta made his position clear during an appearance in Los Angeles, stating that he remains open to meeting with Paramount executives to find remedies for the antitrust litigation. The outreach for negotiations came directly from the corporate side, according to the Los Angeles Times report, setting the record straight following political pressure from officials including Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Xavier Becerra.

If you want to have an adult, legitimate, serious settlement discussion — no problem, but if you want to play games, we’ve got better things to do. Rob Bonta, California Attorney General

Bonta canceled initial talks after accusing Paramount of leaking the substance of confidential negotiations to the press, specifically pointing to The Wall Street Journal report outlining plans to request separate operating units for film studios and potential cable channel divestitures. Paramount declined to comment and denied being the source of the leaks, leaving no new settlement meetings currently scheduled.

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Courtroom Victories and the March Trial Horizon

The state antitrust coalition, which includes New York, New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon alongside California, secured significant momentum when they won a temporary restraining order halting the merger’s close. Rather than face a preliminary injunction hearing, Paramount agreed voluntarily not to finalize the transaction until the March 2 trial date set by U.S. District Court Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín.

The legal friction extends beyond West Coast courtrooms. In Washington, Iowa and Montana filed a motion with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to dismiss the 12-state antitrust action, characterizing it as a politicized enforcement effort. Meanwhile, international regulators are examining the transaction; the European Commission faces a July 7 deadline regarding EU antitrust clearance, with reports indicating Paramount may divest children’s television network assets or alter distribution agreements to satisfy monopoly concerns.

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Hollywood Coalition Pushes for “No Concessions”

As the legal teams prepare for trial, industry opposition has intensified. The Block the Merger Coalition launched an online platform at noparamountconcessions.com accompanied by a video featuring prominent entertainment figures such as Jane Fonda, Bradley Whitford, and Hannah Einbinder. The campaign backs the state plaintiffs while demanding that attorneys general reject any backroom compromises.

Hannah Einbinder stated that regardless of what Paramount promises, this mega merger, which she described as the largest financial transaction in Hollywood history, would cause massive layoffs and cuts to programming. Hannah Einbinder, Actor

Organizers point to historical mergers involving Live Nation-Ticketmaster and Charter-Time Warner Cable as examples of unfulfilled corporate pledges. Coalition members, including the Writers Guild of America, Free Press, and Public Citizen, delivered 171,000 signed petitions to Bonta’s office. Free Press co-CEO Craig Aaron criticized the Ellisons’ astroturf efforts, arguing that media deals of this magnitude cannot be salvaged through unenforceable PR pledges.

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Debt Pressures and the Cable Division Dilemma

At the heart of the regulatory dispute is a fundamental disagreement over corporate structure and debt management. David Ellison’s financing model relies heavily on Warner Bros. Discovery’s basic cable channels—including TBS, TNT, and CNN—to generate the steady cash flow required to service approximately $80 billion in debt.

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State enforcers have insisted that superficial remedies, such as commitments to release 30 movies annually, fall short of addressing market concentration. Bonta maintains that structural separation or asset sales are necessary. However, mandatory divestitures of cash-generating cable assets could upend the financial scaffolding of the entire transaction, leaving both sides locked in a standoff ahead of the March proceedings.