Carlos Salgado Recipe

The culinary world’s obsession with slow-cooked proteins reached a new benchmark when Carlos Salgado’s lamb shank birria recipe was adapted by Brett Anderson and published via NYT Cooking, featuring photography by Nico Schinco and food styling by Kaitlin Wayne. Updated on September 14, 2026, this modern masterclass reimagines traditional goat or beef birria into an aromatic, rich lamb dish that has quickly dominated home kitchens and food media conversations.

The Bottom Line The Dish: Carlos Salgado’s lamb shank birria emphasizes deep, complex chiles and unhurried braising to create a rich, glossy broth.

Carlos Salgado’s lamb shank birria emphasizes deep, complex chiles and unhurried braising to create a rich, glossy broth. The Craft: Adapted for The New York Times food section by Brett Anderson with imagery from Nico Schinco, the recipe bridges heritage cooking with home-cook accessibility.

Adapted for The New York Times food section by Brett Anderson with imagery from Nico Schinco, the recipe bridges heritage cooking with home-cook accessibility. The Cultural Impact: The recipe’s recent update highlights how regional Mexican flavor profiles continue to anchor upscale home cooking trends across digital platforms.

Reimagining Birria Through Carlos Salgado’s Lens

Birria has evolved from a regional Jaliscan celebration dish into an international culinary phenomenon. Yet, Carlos Salgado’s approach—brought to a wider audience through the pages of NYT Cooking—brings a distinct technical rigor to the pot. Instead of the ubiquitous beef chuck or traditional goat, the recipe zeroes in on bone-in lamb shanks, a cut that naturally yields gelatinous richness when subjected to sustained, gentle heat.

Here is the kicker: the magic isn’t just in the meat. It is in the meticulous rehydration and blending of dried chiles, aromatics, and spices that form the braising liquor, or consommé. Food stylist Kaitlin Wayne frames the finished dish with a vibrant, glistening sheen that highlights the deep crimson hues of the chile-infused oil, proving that visual appeal in food media relies as much on texture as color.

The Anatomy of a Modern Recipe Adaptation

Translating a chef-driven recipe for a national publication requires a delicate balance. Brett Anderson’s adaptation walks the tightrope between preserving the soul of Salgado’s original kitchen ethos and ensuring home cooks can source ingredients without an expedition to specialized markets.

Role / Element Contributor / Detail Focus Recipe Creator Carlos Salgado Flavor architecture and heritage technique Adapter Brett Anderson Translating chef methods for home kitchens Visuals & Styling Nico Schinco & Kaitlin Wayne Aesthetic presentation and texture capture Platform NYT Cooking Digital distribution and culinary archiving

Data from digital food platforms consistently shows that weekend cooking projects involving braised meats spike during transitional seasonal shifts. As home cooks look for warmer, more complex flavor profiles, recipes utilizing whole spices and dried chiles see massive engagement surges. But the math tells a different story about execution; recipes requiring multi-step chile preparation demand patience that separates casual browsers from dedicated practitioners.

Cultural Resonance in Contemporary Food Media

The enduring popularity of birria across mainstream culinary platforms speaks to a broader cultural shift. Consumers no longer view regional Mexican cooking through a monolithic lens. Instead, they seek out specific regional techniques, regional chile varieties, and chef-driven interpretations that honor historical roots while utilizing accessible kitchen technology.

By spotlighting Salgado’s work, The New York Times continues to shape what gets cooked on a Tuesday night across suburban and urban kitchens alike. The update ensures that the documentation of modern American cooking remains dynamic, honoring the chefs who push these flavors forward while giving home cooks the roadmap to replicate them with precision.

The Takeaway

Culinary trends come and go, but foundational techniques like braising lamb shanks in a rich chile broth prove that depth of flavor never goes out of style. Whether you are tackling this recipe this weekend or simply tracking how top-tier food journalism frames contemporary cuisine, the Salgado-Anderson collaboration stands out as a high-water mark for modern recipe development. How do you approach complex braises in your own kitchen? Drop your thoughts and cooking tips in the comments below.