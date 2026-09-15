New Order Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert Announces Cancer Diagnosis

New Order keyboardist Gillian Gilbert has clarified that she is living with cancer and undergoing treatment, correcting a widespread public misunderstanding that arose following a recent interview given by her husband, bandmate, and drummer Stephen Morris to Rolling Stone.

The Bottom Line The Correction: Gillian Gilbert stepped forward via a Facebook statement to clarify that she, rather than husband Stephen Morris, is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Gillian Gilbert stepped forward via a Facebook statement to clarify that she, rather than husband Stephen Morris, is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. The Origin: The confusion began earlier this month when Morris told Rolling Stone he faced a “pretty serious” health problem preventing him from leaving the country.

The confusion began earlier this month when Morris told Rolling Stone he faced a “pretty serious” health problem preventing him from leaving the country. Tour Impact: The couple previously announced they would step away from New Order touring for the foreseeable future back in June, casting uncertainty on upcoming appearances.

Untangling the Interview That Sparked Concern

Morris noted he was dealing with a “pretty serious” health issue that precluded him from leaving the country for any length of time.

Here is the kicker: the narrative was entirely upside down. According to a clarifying statement published on the band’s official Facebook page under the title “A MESSAGE FROM GILLIAN,” it is the 65-year-old keyboardist herself navigating the diagnosis. Gilbert wrote that she wanted to “gently clarify a misunderstanding from the interview, in the course of which comments were misinterpreted leading people to believe that Stephen is seriously ill. Thankfully, he is well. It is in fact me, who like many other people, is living with cancer.”

Touring Plans and Hall of Fame Uncertainty

The health update brings renewed focus to New Order’s operational future. Back in June, Morris announced that both he and Gilbert would step away from the live circuit “for the foreseeable future” due to personal health reasons. While Morris recently expressed uncertainty about when or if he might rejoin the band on the road—noting to Rolling Stone that his situation involved an illness where “it’s not something that someone’s going to come up with a cure for”—the immediate priority remains Gilbert’s ongoing medical care.

Logistical questions now loom over the band’s calendar. New Order and Joy Division are scheduled for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles on November 14th, though it remains unclear whether Morris will be in attendance. What is certain is that both Morris and Gilbert will be absent from New Order’s upcoming South American tour dates later this year.

New Order Scheduling and Status Updates Event / Milestone Status Details Live Touring Stepped Away Morris and Gilbert withdrew from touring indefinitely as of June. South American Tour Absent Both musicians will miss the upcoming dates later this year. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Unconfirmed Scheduled for November 14th in Los Angeles; attendance unverified.

Community Support and the Path Forward

Gilbert expressed gratitude for the outpourings of goodwill, noting in her statement, “We have both been incredibly touched by all the kind words and well wishes… We are enormously grateful for everyone’s kindness and support and would appreciate some privacy as I continue with my treatment.”

Photo: consequence.net

As the band navigates this transitional chapter, the focus shifts entirely away from release schedules and stage lights toward privacy and health. Drop your thoughts and well wishes for Gillian and the band in the comments below.