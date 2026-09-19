Catherine Ringer: Rita Mitsouko Singer Laid to Rest in Paris

On Saturday, September 19, 2026, luminaries of the French entertainment world including Josiane Balasko, Nolwenn Leroy, and Alain Souchon gathered at the Montmartre Cemetery in Paris to bid a final farewell to Catherine Ringer, the singer of Les Rita Mitsouko who passed away from a rapid cancer at the age of 68.

As family, lifelong collaborators, and cultural icons converged on the historic Parisian cemetery, the music community came together to mourn an artist who spent decades shattering musical norms alongside her late partner, Fred Chichin.

The Bottom Line The Final Farewell: Friends, family, and cultural figures gathered on September 19, 2026, at the Montmartre Cemetery to lay Catherine Ringer to rest alongside Fred Chichin. An Icon’s Legacy: Ringer passed away on September 14, 2026, at 68 years old following a rapid cancer, leaving behind an indelible mark on French music through Les Rita Mitsouko. A Star-Studded Tribute: Figures such as Josiane Balasko, Nolwenn Leroy, Alain Souchon, Marc Lavoine, and Caroline Loeb attended the public-accessible ceremony to pay their respects.

A Final Journey to Montmartre

The atmosphere at the Montmartre Cemetery on Saturday morning was heavy with emotion as a hearse accompanied by musicians led the procession. According to local reports, the public-accessible ceremony drew a gathering of devoted fans standing alongside elite figures of French cinema, television, and music.

Ringer was laid to rest alongside her longtime companion and musical collaborator Fred Chichin, the guitarist who co-founded Les Rita Mitsouko with her in the early 1980s. Chichin passed away in 2007 at the age of 53, and his resting place in Montmartre now shares space with the voice that defined their shared artistic journey. Ringer’s father, Sam Ringer, also rests in the same historic necropolis.

The service brought out a vast cross-section of the French artistic community. Alongside Balasko, Leroy, and Souchon, attendees spotted in the crowd included Farida Khelfa, Raphaël Mezrahi, Caroline Loeb, Marc Lavoine, Arthur H, Matthieu Chedid, and Marina Foïs, all paying homage to a performer who defied categorization for over four decades.

The Immortal Sound of Les Rita Mitsouko

Formed in the early 1980s, Les Rita Mitsouko became the most daring group in French rock.

Anthems like “Andy,” “C’est comme ça,” and “Les histoires d’amour finissent mal” dominated European airwaves, but it was “Marcia Baïla”—a heartbreaking, vibrant tribute to Argentine dancer Marcia Moretto, who also died of cancer—that cemented their immortality. When the band’s initial chapter closed with Chichin’s death in 2007, Ringer steadfastly kept their creative spirit alive through solo projects, theatrical endeavors, and electrifying live performances.

Photo: purepeople.com

Here is the kicker: while her children—Ginger, Simone, and Raoul—announced her sudden passing in a statement to AFP noting she was “carried away by a rapid cancer in the night of September 14, 2026,” the cultural shockwaves of her departure reached far beyond familial circles, proving that true artistic freedom leaves a permanent footprint.

Key Details of Catherine Ringer’s Final Farewell Detail Information Date of Passing September 14, 2026 Age at Death 68 years old Cause of Death Rapid cancer Funeral Date & Location September 19, 2026, Montmartre Cemetery, Paris Notable Attendees Josiane Balasko, Nolwenn Leroy, Alain Souchon, Marc Lavoine, Caroline Loeb, Matthieu Chedid, Marina Foïs Key Musical Legacy Co-founder of Les Rita Mitsouko with Fred Chichin (“Marcia Baïla”, “Andy”)

A Cultural Void in the French Landscape

Whether through her daughter Simone reflecting publicly on the profound absence of her father, or her son Raoul sharing intimate family tributes online, the Ringer-Chichin family remains deeply intertwined with the collective emotional memory of French culture.

Les personnalités présentes aux obsèques de Catherine Ringer à Paris Montmartre – 19.09.2026

Ultimately, the final tour de piste for Catherine Ringer was not merely a moment of mourning, but a celebration of an irreplaceable voice.

How did you first discover the music of Les Rita Mitsouko, and what is your favorite track from their legendary catalog? Let’s talk about her incredible legacy in the comments below.