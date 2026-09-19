M6 Pro benchmark surfaces despite claims of a short chip generation

An alleged Geekbench score for an unannounced Apple M6 Pro chip has surfaced online, contradicting earlier rumors that Apple planned to shorten the M6 generation and skip Pro and Max variants entirely in favor of an accelerated move to M7 hardware.

Decoding the Benchmark and Core Architecture

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The September 18, 2026 Geekbench listing details a processor configuration divided into two distinct clusters consisting of six cores and 12 cores. Furthermore, the tested hardware configuration was equipped with 48 gigabytes of memory.

When examining raw output, the leaked M6 Pro benchmark yields a single-core score of 4,150 alongside a multi-core score of 37,565. These numbers demonstrate a moderate performance increase over previous generations. For comparison, earlier leaked results for the base M6 Mac mini showed a similar single-core score of 4,071, which aligns with expectations given that both chips utilize the fastest available core variant. However, multi-core output scales heavily with total core counts. While the base M6 Mac mini and its 12 CPU cores registered a multi-core score of 22,783, the 18-core M6 Pro achieves a substantially higher figure. That performance places it ahead of the M5 Pro found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which scores 33,595 with an identical 18-core layout—a generational advantage driven by faster, more advanced cores.

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Contradicting Rumors of an Ultra-Short M6 Generation

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This sudden benchmark appearance directly challenges prevailing reports circulating earlier in the year. In June and July, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman indicated that Apple intended to run the M6 era for an ultra-short lifespan of merely six months before transitioning directly to M7 chips in the first half of 2027. Those earlier reports asserted that Apple would skip the M6 Pro, M6 Max, and M6 Ultra entirely to fast-track AI-centric chip designs across the Mac lineup, with M7 Pro and M7 Max variants following later in 2027.

While it remains entirely possible that the newly surfaced benchmark was faked and posted to Geekbench by an outside party, the leak forces observers to reevaluate Apple’s hardware roadmap. If the data proves authentic, it suggests that consumers may experience a longer wait before the arrival of the M7 generation, while also serving as a potential precursor for additional Mac models rolling out under the M6 banner.

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Timeline Discrepancies and Unresolved Questions

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Bloomberg’s reporting framed the M6 generation as a brief six-month stopgap, yet a dated September 18, 2026 Geekbench listing implies active engineering work and testing on hardware tiers that were supposedly omitted from the schedule.