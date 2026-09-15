CDC: Improper Contact Lens Care Can Lead to Serious Eye Damage

Nearly 1 in 5 contact lens-related eye infections reported to a federal database involved a patient who experienced eye damage, including scarred corneas or required corneal transplants. According to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, preventable behaviors like sleeping in lenses drive these risks.

While these medical devices remain safe and effective when managed properly, clinical data reveals that avoidable maintenance errors continue to send patients to emergency rooms and urgent care clinics.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Sleeping in Lenses: Sleeping in contact lenses increases the chance of an eye infection by 6 to 8 times.

Sleeping in contact lenses increases the chance of an eye infection by 6 to 8 times. Biofilm Contamination: “Topping off” old contact lens solution can lower germ-killing power.

“Topping off” old contact lens solution can lower germ-killing power. Adherence to Discard Schedules: People who do not replace their lenses as often as recommended have more complications and report more eye problems than those who follow the replacement recommendations.

Epidemiological Data and Regulatory Oversight

The CDC report analyzed 1,075 contact lens-related infections reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Medical Device Report Database between 2005 and 2015. Because the FDA regulates contact lenses as medical devices, manufacturers, clinicians, and patients utilize this repository to document adverse events. The findings show that over 10 percent of these reported cases required immediate intervention at an emergency department or urgent care facility.

Photo: infectioncontroltoday.com

“Contact lenses are a safe and effective form of vision correction when worn and cared for as recommended,” stated Michael Beach, Ph.D., director of CDC’s Healthy Water Program, in the agency’s official release. “However, improper wear and care of contact lenses can cause eye infections that sometimes lead to serious, long-term damage.”

The clinical fallout from these infections is severe. Case notes in the database describe patients enduring intensive treatment protocols, such as daily visits to an eye doctor or the hourly administration of eye drops to treat the infection. Over 1 out of 4 of the analyzed reports highlighted easily correctable behaviors, primarily overnight wear and extending lens replacement intervals beyond professional recommendations.

Photo: archive.cdc.gov

Summary of CDC Contact Lens Safety Findings (2005–2015 FDA Database Review) Metric / Finding Statistical Figure Clinical Implication Total Analyzed Reports 1,075 adverse events Represents documented infections reported to the FDA. Severe Eye Damage Rate Nearly 1 in 5 patients Includes permanent corneal scarring, vision loss, or required corneal transplants. Emergency Care Utilization More than 10 percent Patients required immediate triage at an emergency department or urgent care clinic. Infection Risk Multiplier (Sleeping in Lenses) 6 to 8 times higher Significantly elevates vulnerability to infection.

“While people who get serious eye infections represent a small percentage of those who wear contacts, they serve as a reminder for all contact lens wearers to take simple steps to prevent infections,” noted Jennifer Cope, M.D., M.P.H., a medical epidemiologist in the CDC’s Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

By abandoning practices such as sleeping in extended-wear lenses without clinical oversight, ceasing the practice of topping off old disinfecting solutions, and adhering strictly to prescribed replacement timelines, patients can preserve their visual acuity and prevent sight-threatening complications.

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References

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Improper care of contact lenses can cause serious eye infections. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Medical Device Reporting (MDR): Adverse Event Database.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified eye care provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.