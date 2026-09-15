San Antonio and Austin Chapter Hampton Alumni Event Set for October 2026

The San Antonio-Austin Chapter has cultivated a tradition of student mentorship, community building, and regional engagement across Central Texas. From celebrating academic excellence and honoring dedicated alumni like Cassie and Harold Bowling, as detailed by the National Hampton Alumni Association, to upcoming local gatherings hosted at venues like Goodcompany in San Antonio, these events bridge the gap between seasoned professionals and the next generation of leaders.

Bridging Alumni Legacy and Student Success in Central Texas

Community milestones define the heartbeat of the San Antonio-Austin Chapter. During Founder’s Day weekend celebrations, chapter members gathered to treat Central Texas students to dinner as part of the ongoing Student Support and Mentorship Program. This network offers encouragement for undergraduates adjusting to university life.

The strength of this pipeline showed clearly in recent graduating classes. Out of seven Central Texas students who graduated from Hampton this year, six earned honor graduate distinctions. Among them, Ricci Bostic earned a feature on the front page of the Hampton University website, underscoring the caliber of talent emerging from the Austin and San Antonio regions.

Honoring Leadership and Longstanding Commitment

Sustaining an active alumni chapter requires dedication, a reality celebrated during reunion weekend activities. Chapter members Cassie and Harold Bowling received accolades for their service, with Cassie accepting the Alumni Merit Award and Harold receiving the President’s Award.

Yet, tight-knit chapters also face moments of profound reflection. The local community continues to mourn the passing of stalwart member James “Jim” Poole, a 1958 Hampton graduate. Poole brought a distinguished background to the chapter, including a 20-year military career retiring at the rank of LtCol, followed by a career in Civil Service and active membership in both the El Paso and San Antonio-Austin chapters.

Leadership renewal keeps the chapter moving forward. During elections in June, 2017, members selected a new slate led by Douglas Boone, Jr., to guide the Chapter through FY2019.

Athletic Achievements and Fundraising Traditions

Chapter scholarship efforts receive backing from annual traditions like the 12th Annual Golf Tournament held on April 23, 2017. These sporting and social events provide the funds required to keep the Student Support and Mentorship Program thriving.

Local talent also shines on the collegiate athletic stage. Freshman Lauren Price stepped onto the Hampton Women’s Golf Team, steadily improving her performance throughout her first year and positioning herself for a leadership role on the team. Alongside peers like Victoria Fletcher, Lauren Hendricks, Cydnei Williams, Evyn Williams, Kessiene Ofunrein, and Lauren Davis, these students represent the future of the Central Texas alumni network.

Looking Ahead to Regional Gatherings and Local Meetups

The chapter’s calendar remains robust as organizers prepare for gatherings, such as the Southwest Regional Conference hosted in Austin at the Embassy Suites-Arboretum. That affair features workshops, regional business sessions, an awards luncheon, and special entertainment designed to strengthen institutional ties.

Closer to home, upcoming local events—such as the scheduled San Antonio/Austin Chapter gathering on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Goodcompany located at 701 N Alamo St. in San Antonio—continue this legacy of connection. These meetings offer a space for alumni, students, and supporters to network, share experiences, and support ongoing regional initiatives.

What initiatives or local alumni networks have made the biggest impact in your community? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.