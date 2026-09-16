CDPHP Health Plans Earn Top Ratings in NCQA Commercial Rankings

Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan (CDPHP) secured top-tier ratings for its commercial health plans nationwide, according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Commercial Health Plan Ratings. Led by President and CEO Brian O’Grady, the physician-founded health plan continues to rank among the highest-performing organizations by emphasizing prevention, patient experience, and treatment across New York.

Understanding NCQA Health Plan Ratings and Quality Measurement

The National Committee for Quality Assurance evaluates health plans on a rigorous 1-to-5 scale, where 5 represents the highest possible score and 1 the lowest. These ratings rely on Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures, which serve as the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. For patients navigating health insurance options, these independent quality metrics provide a clear window into clinical effectiveness and network reliability.

CDPHP achieved a strong 4.5 out of 5 rating across multiple commercial product lines. According to the organization’s public disclosures, the evaluated plans include the Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. Commercial HMO, the Capital District Physicians’ Healthcare Network Commercial HMO/POS Combined, CDPHP Universal Benefits, Inc. Commercial PPO, and the Capital District Physicians’ Healthcare Network Commercial PPO. These scores reflect sustained alignment between the insurer and its network of local physicians.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway NCQA Ratings: An independent scorecard for health insurance companies that measures how well they deliver preventive care, manage chronic diseases, and satisfy patients.

An independent scorecard for health insurance companies that measures how well they deliver preventive care, manage chronic diseases, and satisfy patients. Commercial HMO/PPO: Types of health insurance networks that dictate which doctors you can see and how much flexibility you have in choosing specialists.

Types of health insurance networks that dictate which doctors you can see and how much flexibility you have in choosing specialists. HEDIS Measures: Scientifically tested data tools used across the American healthcare system to track whether patients actually receive recommended screenings, immunizations, and effective treatments.

Regional Health Integration and Patient Benefits

Operating across 36 counties in New York, CDPHP integrates its insurance infrastructure directly into medical offices, hospitals, and pharmacies. This operational model aims to reduce friction in patient care delivery. By embedding care teams locally, the organization seeks to ensure members access appropriate interventions while managing overall healthcare expenditure.

The health plan incorporates several structural extras designed to minimize financial barriers to care. Current plan designs feature zero cost-sharing for in-network insulin supplies restricted to a 30-day supply, alongside zero-dollar primary care physician visits and Tier 1 prescription medications for members under the age of 19. Additional wellness and family support provisions include up to $1,500 in doula reimbursement, up to $600 annually for fitness activities and youth sports, up to $100 for verified weight-loss program participation, and 24/7 live video access to clinicians for both physical and mental health consultation.

CDPHP Commercial Plan NCQA Ratings Breakdown Plan Category Network Type NCQA Rating Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. Commercial (HMO) 4.5 / 5 Capital District Physicians’ Healthcare Network Commercial (HMO/POS Combined) 4.5 / 5 CDPHP Universal Benefits, Inc. Commercial (PPO) 4.5 / 5 Capital District Physicians’ Healthcare Network Commercial (PPO) 4.5 / 5

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

While high NCQA ratings indicate strong organizational performance in preventive screening and chronic disease management, health plan quality scores do not replace individual clinical judgment. Patients selecting or utilizing these commercial plans must verify specific provider network directories before scheduling specialized procedures to avoid out-of-network billing surprises. Individuals managing complex, multi-system chronic conditions should consult their primary care physician or a board-certified specialist to ensure their specific therapeutic regimens, medication formularies, and specialist referrals are fully covered under their chosen HMO or PPO tier. Seek immediate professional medical intervention if you experience acute symptoms such as chest pain, severe shortness of breath, sudden neurological deficits, or uncontrolled bleeding, regardless of insurance plan parameters.

Future Trajectory of Quality-Driven Insurance Models

Organizations that maintain high NCQA standing typically demonstrate robust internal data tracking and strong physician partnerships. For consumers evaluating coverage options during enrollment periods, reviewing independent quality data remains a vital step in predicting the reliability of clinical delivery systems.

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References

National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). Commercial Health Plan Ratings Methodology. Available from: NCQA Official Website

Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS). Performance Measurement Tools in Health Care. Available from: NCQA HEDIS Overview

This coverage does not constitute formal medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding personal medical concerns or insurance coverage decisions.