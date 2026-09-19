CFDA CEO Steven Kolb Resigns After Tackling PETA Protesters at NYFW

Steven Kolb, the longtime chief executive of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, announced his resignation on Friday. The departure follows an incident days prior at a New York runway show, where Kolb was filmed physically restraining two People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protesters.

The intersection of fashion and animal rights activism reached a boiling point on Sunday during a New York runway show for Cos, a brand owned by H&M. Steven Kolb, after leading the trade organization for two decades, stepped into the fray to physically subdue demonstrators attempting to disrupt the presentation.

The Bottom Line

The Resignation: Steven Kolb stepped down on Friday after serving two decades as the chief executive of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Steven Kolb stepped down on Friday after serving two decades as the chief executive of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The Incident: The exit follows a Sunday runway altercation at a Cos show where Kolb forcibly restrained two PETA employees, covering their mouths and pinning a protester.

The exit follows a Sunday runway altercation at a Cos show where Kolb forcibly restrained two PETA employees, covering their mouths and pinning a protester. The Aftermath: While PETA initially considered filing a police report, the group shifted strategy and announced plans to meet with Kolb to discuss phasing out wool and animal skins.

Unpacking the Runway Altercation at New York Fashion Week

The confrontation took place at the runway show for Cos, owned by H&M, stunning many in the fashion world. PETA activist Andrija Barak had been trying to disrupt the runway show on Sunday, calling out slogans demanding an end to the use of wool in clothing. In footage, Kolb intervened directly, covering Barak’s mouth with his hands and pinning her with his arms and a leg over her body to let the show continue.

According to Associated Press reporting, Kolb also targeted a second protester, Mason Melito, pushing him and placing his hands over his mouth. The visual of a trade association head getting physically involved with demonstrators occurred during New York Fashion Week.

Following the incident, Kolb issued an apology and took a temporary leave of absence pending an investigation. However, this culminated in his Friday announcement to permanently step aside.

Evaluating the CFDA’s Response and Leadership Transition

The Council of Fashion Designers of America addressed the departure by praising Kolb’s extensive tenure. According to AP News, the CFDA released a statement describing Kolb as a “dedicated leader and tireless champion of American fashion.”

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“I am enormously proud of what we have built together and believe this is the right moment for both me and the organization to begin a new chapter,” Steven Kolb said in an official statement confirming his exit.

The organization now faces the task of identifying a successor. Kolb’s career had previously won him praise from animal rights groups for helping eliminate fur from official CFDA runway schedules—a detail that made his physical clash with PETA operatives jarring to industry observers.

PETA’s Strategic Shift and Upcoming Industry Talks

PETA’s response to the crisis has evolved. Moira Colley, senior director of media relations for PETA in New York, confirmed that the organization initially weighed filing a formal police report against Kolb. After visiting local police precincts and consulting with attorneys, the animal rights organization changed course.

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Instead of pursuing legal charges, PETA confirmed plans to sit down directly with Kolb. In a statement issued Friday, the organization expressed hope that “hopefully others in the industry will meet and take meaningful steps to stop this epidemic of cruelty to animals.”

The organization aims to use the momentum generated by the incident to push major brands toward ending the use of wool and animal skins entirely.

Timeline of the CFDA Leadership Crisis

Date Event Sunday Steven Kolb physically restrains PETA protesters Andrija Barak and Mason Melito during a Cos runway show. Mid-Week Kolb apologizes, takes a leave of absence; PETA considers and then drops police charges in favor of direct talks. Friday Kolb officially resigns after two decades leading the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

As the CFDA prepares for a leadership transition, the cultural conversation around sustainable materials and runway ethics continues. What do you think about how fashion houses are handling activist pressures? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.