Chad Gilbert, New Found Glory Guitarist, Dead at 45

According to a joint statement released by his wife, Lisa Cimorelli, and bandmates Jordan Pundik, Ian Grushka, Cyrus Bolooki, and Dan O’Connor, Gilbert passed away following a hard-fought, nearly five-year battle with cancer.

Co-founding New Found Glory in 1997, Gilbert’s relentless drive, distinctive guitar work, and sharp songwriting propelled the Florida outfit through more than a dozen albums and decades of global touring, earning the group their reputation as the “godfathers” of modern pop-punk.

The Bottom Line The Legacy: As a co-founder and lead lyricist of New Found Glory since 1997, Gilbert helped pioneer and define the 2000s pop-punk sound.

As a co-founder and lead lyricist of New Found Glory since 1997, Gilbert helped pioneer and define the 2000s pop-punk sound. The Family: He is survived by his wife, Lisa Cimorelli, their five-year-old daughter, Lily, his mother, Jackie, and his brother, Brian.

A Five-Year Battle Waged in the Public Eye

Gilbert’s health journey began in December 2021, when he was diagnosed with pheochromocytoma, a rare tumor developing in the adrenal glands. Just a week after receiving the diagnosis, the musician underwent a successful surgical procedure to remove the tumor, publicly sharing in January 2022 that he was cancer-free. However, the respite was short-lived. Later that year, physicians discovered another tumor in his spine, which required further surgical intervention.

According to updates shared by the musician, the battle intensified in August 2025 when doctors discovered a small spot in his back, prompting a renewed round of treatment. Earlier this year, Gilbert underwent brain surgery after medical scans revealed three distinct tumors. Following that procedure, his medical team revised his diagnosis to stage four adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of adrenal cancer. Despite the grim prognosis, Gilbert maintained his characteristic resilience, continuing to create music and engage with fans whenever his health permitted.

The Final Moments and Outpouring of Industry Grief

According to the official statement from his family and bandmates, Gilbert spent his final moments surrounded by those he loved most. “On the morning of September 20th, Chad Everett Gilbert passed away peacefully in his sleep. He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished,” the statement read.

The emotional resonance of his passing was immediately visible at the hospital. The family noted that the sheer volume of visitors crowding the lobby at a moment’s notice stood as a powerful testament to how deeply beloved and cherished Gilbert was throughout his life. For his bandmates, the loss cuts deep into the brotherhood that sustained New Found Glory for nearly three decades. As Pundik, Grushka, Bolooki, and Dan O’Connor shared, “While we are devastated to lose him, we are so grateful for the incredible life he lived, the memories we shared, and the brotherhood we had. His influence will always be part of NEW FOUND GLORY and his spirit will be felt on every stage we stand on, with every note we play.”

Milestone Details Band Formation Co-founded New Found Glory in 1997. Initial Cancer Diagnosis Diagnosed with rare adrenal gland cancer (pheochromocytoma) in December 2021. Personal Life Married Lisa Cimorelli in March 2020; welcomed daughter Lily. Passing Died on September 20, at age 45, following a stage four adrenocortical carcinoma diagnosis.

Shaping a Genre and Leaving a Lasting Cultural Footprint

Yet, for all his professional accolades and the gold records hanging on the wall, those closest to him emphasize that his greatest pride rested in his home life. Married to Lisa Cimorelli in March 2020, Gilbert often expressed that his most treasured role was being a father to their five-year-old daughter, Lily. As tributes continue to pour in from fans, fellow musicians, and industry veterans across the globe, the punk rock community is left to reckon with the quiet departure of one of its most vital architects.

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