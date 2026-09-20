Xuxa Sues Former Paquita Andréa Sorvetão Over R$ 26K Property Debt

The Bottom Line The Dispute: Xuxa is pursuing roughly R$ 26,000 in unpaid condo fees, property taxes, and utility bills linked to a Rio de Janeiro apartment previously loaned to Sorvetão under a 2020 rent-free loan agreement.

Xuxa is pursuing roughly R$ 26,000 in unpaid condo fees, property taxes, and utility bills linked to a Rio de Janeiro apartment previously loaned to Sorvetão under a 2020 rent-free loan agreement. The Counterclaim: Sorvetão released a video statement on social media stating she had not yet received formal notification of the lawsuit and claimed she previously attempted to negotiate a payment plan for a smaller tallied sum in 2023.

Sorvetão released a video statement on social media stating she had not yet received formal notification of the lawsuit and claimed she previously attempted to negotiate a payment plan for a smaller tallied sum in 2023. The History: This legal clash highlights the deepening rift in a relationship that lasted over three decades, following a high-profile public falling out between the two former colleagues.

Decoding the Legal Filing in Rio de Janeiro

The legal action, initiated in the Rio de Janeiro court system, marks a bitter financial turn in a relationship that once defined Brazilian pop culture television. According to reports originating from Ancelmo Gois’s column in O Globo and corroborated across regional outlets like GZH and UOL, the roots of this debt stretch back to January 2020. At that time, Xuxa and Sorvetão—born Andréa Faria—signed a 48-month comodato agreement. This legal contract permitted the former Paquita to reside in the property rent-free, provided she assumed full responsibility for ongoing operational costs, including condominium dues, IPTU property taxes, fire inspection fees, electricity, and gas.

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The arrangement soured when Sorvetão vacated the property in April 2021, leaving behind a trail of unpaid municipal and residential assessments. What follows in the court filings is a classic dispute over financial accountability. Xuxa’s legal representation is asking the court to compel Sorvetão to clear the accumulated balance, which has grown to approximately R$ 26,000 once adjusted for monetary correction, interest, and legal expenses. Crucially, as legal analysts point out, this is not a suit over back rent, but rather a reimbursement demand for out-of-pocket expenses that the property owner claims she was forced to settle on behalf of the occupant.

Dueling Narratives and Social Media Defense

As news of the court filing rippled across the internet, Sorvetão took to her social media platforms to present her side of the story. In a video published over the weekend, she stated that she had not yet received an official court summons regarding the newly filed action. She acknowledged, however, that the debt had been a point of contention since 2023, when she was first contacted by the property’s management administrator.

💥FULL STORY: Understand the feud between Xuxa and former Paquita Andréa Sorvetão

According to Sorvetão’s public statements, the figure presented to her at that earlier stage hovered around R$ 13,000. She claimed she attempted to resolve the matter by proposing a 22-installment payment plan, but an agreement ultimately fell through. While she maintained that her defense attorney is monitoring the situation and that she remains open to judicial resolution, she also expressed a desire for a face-to-face meeting with her former mentor to clear the air.

To contextualize the public fascination with this legal maneuver, one must look at how celebrity financial disputes intersect with long-standing personal feuds in the Brazilian entertainment ecosystem. Public relations and crisis management experts frequently observe that when personal fallout spills into the civil courts, it transforms private contractual obligations into public spectacles, heavily influencing fan loyalty and brand alignment.

Key Element Xuxa Meneghel’s Position Andréa Sorvetão’s Position Nature of Agreement 48-month rent-free loan agreement (comodato) signed in January 2020. Agreed to occupy the Recreio dos Bandeirantes property under loan terms. Alleged Debt Roughly R$ 26,000 covering unpaid condo dues, taxes, and utility bills after an April 2021 departure. Acknowledged previous contact regarding a smaller sum (~R$ 13,000) in 2023. Resolution Stance Pursuing full judicial reimbursement with interest, monetary correction, and legal fees. Claims no official summons received yet, but states openness to dialogue and legal defense.

Decades of History and Political Fractures

The friction between the two entertainment figures goes far beyond a property ledger. For more than thirty years, Xuxa and Sorvetão enjoyed a famously close bond forged during the golden era of children’s television, when Sorvetão served as one of the most recognizable members of Xuxa’s backing dance and assistant troupe, the Paquitas.

That foundational friendship fractured publicly in 2021. Following a social media video where Sorvetão and her husband, singer Conrado, defined themselves as a “heterosexual, traditional, and Christian” couple, widespread cultural backlash ensued. While Xuxa later addressed media outlets stating that her distancing from former colleagues was rooted in ideological differences—specifically pointing to behavior she viewed as homophobic—Sorvetão has consistently pushed back against that characterization. In subsequent interviews, including statements made in mid-2026, Sorvetão reaffirmed her perspective that their falling out stemmed from political divergences while denying any discriminatory intent.

This underlying tension resurfaced dramatically in 2026 as Xuxa launched her career retrospective tour, “O Último Voo da Nave.” Noticeably absent from the tour’s opening night in São Paulo, Sorvetão’s exclusion served as a stark reminder that the once-unbreakable sisterhood of the television screen has been permanently altered.

The Cultural Aftermath and What Lies Ahead

As the legal machinery in Rio de Janeiro grinds forward, the case serves as a masterclass in how modern celebrity ecosystems handle fractured alliances. In an era where digital footprints and social media statements dictate the terms of public engagement, personal disputes rarely remain behind closed doors. Whether the courts will enforce the full R$ 26,000 reimbursement or prompt a negotiated settlement remains to be seen, but the cultural damage to a legendary three-decade friendship is already permanent.

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What are your thoughts on this unfolding legal battle between two icons of Brazilian television history? Do you think an out-of-court settlement is still possible, or has this relationship reached a definitive point of no return? Let us know your perspective in the comments below.