Tiny crustaceans shape California coast by moving tons of sand nightly

Researchers measuring sandy beaches near Isla Vista, California, discovered that tiny nocturnal crustaceans called sand hoppers shift massive amounts of sediment each night. The industrious diggers rival the daily sediment loads of local rivers, churning up to 110 pounds of dry sand per yard of shoreline.

Every night along the coast, a bustling workforce emerges from the sand to feed on washed-up kelp and seaweed. While beach tractors often groom Southern California shores at dawn to keep sand smooth and tidy for visitors, they frequently disrupt an overlooked engineering crew. Two specific species—Megalorchestia corniculata and Megalorchestia benedicti—crowd the shoreline in staggering numbers, sometimes topping 1,000 animals in a patch of sand no larger than a beach towel.

Unlike many burrowing animals that maintain permanent tunnel systems, sand hoppers dig a fresh home every single night. That nightly habit translates into an astonishing amount of earth-moving activity that researchers are only beginning to quantify.

Measuring the Goldilocks Zone on Isla Vista Beach

In July 2025, a scientific team staked out 21 study plots on Isla Vista Beach near Santa Barbara to measure exactly how much sand the crustaceans were moving. The researchers focused on the narrow strip of shore where the hoppers prefer to establish their burrows.

They don’t like saturated sand that’s like liquid – their burrows collapse immediately. They don’t like the powdery dry sand above the high tide line. They like the Goldilocks sweet spot in between where the burrow will stay intact because the moisture in the sand is just right. Dave Hubbard, Marine Science Institute, UC Santa Barbara

To capture the nocturnal activity, the team set metal frames flush with the sand after high tide and returned to check them after sunrise. The results caught the investigators entirely off guard. The researchers set metal frames flush with the sand after high tide and left them overnight, discovering by morning that the structures had nearly vanished beneath the excavated debris.

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When we came back in the morning, we couldn’t even see some of the frames. They were completely buried, and we were so glad we had put flags next to them just in case. Dave Hubbard, UC Santa Barbara

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When the team scraped, bagged, and weighed the sand piled into mounds by dawn, the numbers defied expectations. Busiest stretches of the beach yielded up to 110 pounds, or 50 kilograms, of dry sand per yard of shoreline in a single night. To understand the broader picture, researchers combined these measurements with eight years of historical population counts from the Santa Barbara Coastal Long Term Ecological Research program.

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Extrapolated across a 15.5-mile stretch of coastline near Isla Vista, that nightly activity moves roughly 340 tons, or 310 metric tons, of sand every single day. The sand hoppers in that stretch have as much sediment-shifting power as some nearby rivers.

It was quite impressive and we weren’t really expecting that. I think for me that was the biggest shock. Timothy Baxter, Pitt Rivers Museum, University of Oxford

Baxter admitted he recalculated the figures multiple times to confirm the totals. Gemma Harvey, a physical geographer at Queen Mary University of London who was not involved in the project, noted that the findings highlight how individually small animals occurring in high numbers can have really substantial landscape-shaping impacts .

Knock-On Ecological Effects Across the Shoreline

Beyond simply shifting earth, the constant churning alters the entire beach ecosystem. Their burrowing actions draw oxygen-rich seawater and plankton deep into the sand, supplying vital nutrients for microscopic organisms living beneath the surface. Furthermore, the loose sand piled into surface mounds catches the wind more easily, potentially aiding the formation of dune habitats higher up the beach.

Photo: Earth

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Sand hoppers eat washed-up kelp, break it down, and recycle its nutrients back into the beach. By burying organic matter like kelp and carrion, they make those resources available to entirely different groups of organisms while serving as a primary food source for coastal shorebirds.

Because the recent measurements only account for surface mounds and exclude sediment shifted underground, researchers believe the true volume of moved sand may be even higher. Future investigations aim to track whether wind and waves carry the hopper-shifted sand away to actively alter coastal geography—a critical question for beaches facing erosion—while researchers also plan comparable studies on European shores.