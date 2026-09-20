Kasson-Mantorville Football Star Matt Donovan In Medically Induced Coma After Severe Head Injury

Matt Donovan, the starting quarterback for Mayville State University, is recovering in an intensive care unit in Fargo, North Dakota, after suffering a severe head injury during a college football game on Saturday. The incident occurred in the third quarter of the NAIA team’s Homecoming matchup against Simpson University, a game Mayville State ultimately won 42-41, according to Yahoo Sports.

Donovan, a 2022 graduate of Kasson-Mantorville High School in Minnesota, sustained the injury following a helmet-to-helmet hit that caused him to collapse on the field, according to details shared by his family on a fundraising page. Medical personnel quickly determined he had suffered a brain bleed and arranged for him to be life-flighted approximately 60 miles southeast to Fargo, where he underwent an emergency craniotomy.

As the Mayville State Comets football team and the wider community rally behind the player, family members and university officials have provided cautiously hopeful updates regarding his condition in the days following the trauma.

Surgery and Medical Status

University officials noted that while the pressure in an average person’s brain is typically measured at 4, Donovan’s pressure was significantly higher prior to the procedure.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Following the surgery, Donovan was placed in a medically induced coma in the ICU to allow his brain and body to rest and heal. On Sunday morning, his family and medical team received an encouraging sign when his eyes reacted normally to light, prompting his neurosurgeon to characterize the overnight progress as a victory, according to statements cited by Post Bulletin.

His father, La Crescent-Hokah football coach Terry Donovan, shared via social media updates that his son’s brain pressure remained stable through the night and his pupils were normal and reactive. Doctors cautioned, however, that the athlete remains in a critical recovery window because swelling can still fluctuate over the coming days.

Athletic Background and Community Support

Donovan is a redshirt junior who leads the 3-1 Mayville State Comets in both rushing and passing this fall, operating a run-heavy option offense. Before transferring to Mayville State, he played at Minot State and Bemidji State. During his high school career at Kasson-Mantorville, he was a standout multi-sport athlete, twice serving as a team captain and rushing for more than 2,000 yards while passing for over 800 yards during his 2021 senior season to help lead the KoMets to the Class 4A state championship game, as detailed by Post Bulletin. He was also a high-scoring forward for the Dodge County boys hockey team.

Photo: postbulletin.com

In response to the medical emergency, Donovan’s sister, Ashley Klar, established a GoFundMe campaign to assist the family with travel, lodging, and mounting medical expenses. The fundraiser quickly drew widespread support from across the region, surpassing initial milestones as friends, coaches, and community members offered messages of encouragement.

Please share your thoughts and messages of support for the Donovan family in the comments below.