Chitrakoot Deploys Drones for Flood Surveillance

Rising water levels along the Mandakini River have created a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas, including Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada. The district administration responded by mobilizing advanced technology to map the expanding water flow and assess the safety of residents trapped by the inundation.

Drone Surveillance Deployed Across Chitrakoot Flood Zones

Under the direction of Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Shri Arun Kumar Singh, the Chitrakoot Police initiated systematic surveillance of the affected zones using drone cameras.

Chitrakoot Police stated via India that due to the rising water levels of the Mandakini River, a flood-like situation had arisen in the Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada areas.

The aerial feeds give emergency planners a clear picture of shifting water boundaries, helping ground crews prioritize where assistance is most urgently needed.

Emergency Responders and Ground Operations

Teams from both the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force are actively working at the disaster sites. These specialized units are navigating the flooded terrain to reach stranded pilgrims and local residents, safely transporting them away from the swollen riverbanks.

District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police personally inspected the rescue operations, ensuring that essential provisions reached those cut off by the high water. Food supplies, medical items, and other necessities were distributed directly to affected individuals.

Chitrakoot Police stated via India that the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police had personally inspected the relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

Official Assessment and Public Safety Directives

Speaking directly with reporters at the scene, the District Magistrate of Chitrakoot confirmed that officials are maintaining constant vigilance over the rising water levels to prepare for any potential crossing of the danger mark. The administration maintains that the situation remains under control despite the severity of the overflow.

District Magistrate of Chitrakoot stated via India that, considering the current situation at Ramghat, the district administration was taking all necessary precautionary measures, that NDRF and SDRF teams were actively engaged in rescue operations at the scene, and that the administration was continuously monitoring the situation.

Authorities have issued strict safety warnings for the public. Residents and visitors have been instructed to follow all administrative guidelines and stay away from the riverbanks and ghats while water levels remain dangerously high.

Emergency rescue teams remain stationed along the Mandakini River to respond instantly to any further escalation in the weather or water flow.