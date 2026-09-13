Charley Hull, Lottie Woad Still Winless After Tough Solheim Cup Start

At the 2026 Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, Team Europe’s top-ranked duo Lottie Woad and Charley Hull have struggled through the first two days, remaining winless with just half a point across four matches. Despite high expectations for the World No. 7 and No. 8, the pair has tallied three losses and one tie, forcing European captain Anna Nordqvist to lean on depth as the teams head into Sunday singles locked at 8-8.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Numbers Behind the Slump

As the top-ranked players on the European team, Lottie Woad and Charley Hull entered the 2026 Solheim Cup with the explicit expectation of playing in all five sessions. But the tape tells a different story than their lofty global rankings. Through two days of action at Bernardus Golf, the pairing has mustered only half a point, suffering three losses alongside a single tie.

Saturday delivered a brutal double dose of defeats. In the morning foursomes, Woad and Hull ran into a buzzsaw, getting drubbed 6 and 5 by Alison Lee and Lauren Coughlin. But here is what the analytics missed: the American duo played an immaculate round, operating at 7-under par through just 14 holes. “I don’t think anyone would have beaten who we played this morning,” Woad noted regarding the morning shellacking.

Match-Play Margins and Putting Discrepancies

The afternoon fourball session offered a tighter script, though the final ledger remained unchanged. Woad and Hull never held a lead, but they refused to fold, keeping the deficit within two holes and forcing the match to the 18th. Hull kept European hopes alive by sinking a clutch birdie on the par-4 17th. Yet, chasing a must-win situation on the final hole, Hull drove her tee shot into the water, while Woad left her birdie attempt agonizingly short, handing a 1-down victory to Yealimi Noh and Andrea Lee.

According to Hull, the underlying metrics of their ball-striking were not the problem. “I feel like we actually played pretty solid, to be fair, haven’t we?” Hull stated. Woad echoed the sentiment, pointing out that during Friday’s fourball, they operated at roughly 10- or 11-under par in a back-and-forth thriller. Ultimately, the separator on Saturday came down to flat-stick execution. “I think today we didn’t hole many putts in the morning and all afternoon and that’s the difference,” Woad explained. “People we played were holing 15-footers and we weren’t.”

Captain’s Stance and the Contrast of the Swedish Pairing

Match-play golf is notoriously unforgiving, often detaching performance quality from final results. When pressed by reporters on Saturday regarding whether Woad and Hull needed a drastic tactical overhaul ahead of Sunday singles, European captain Anna Nordqvist offered a calm assessment. “I think a lot of it is just for them to keep doing what they have been doing,” Nordqvist said. “We’re playing the best players in the world from both teams, so it’s going to be some tough matches, going to be a lot of good golf not being rewarded. That’s just golf.”

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Photo: bvmsports.com

Player Duo Sessions Played Record (W-L-T) Notable Scalp / Result Lottie Woad & Charley Hull 4 0-3-1 Drubbed 6&5 by Lee/Coughlin Maya Stark & Linn Grant 3 3-0-0 Defeated Korda/Corpuz 3&2

While the top-ranked tandem searches for rhythm, the rest of the European roster has stepped up to keep the match deadlocked at 8-8. The Swedish pairing of Maya Stark and Linn Grant have emerged as giant slayers, sweeping all three of their matches. On Saturday, Stark and Grant took down World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Allison Corpuz 3 and 2 in the morning, before handing Megan Khang her first loss in eight matches in the afternoon.

The Road Ahead in Sunday Singles

With the overall team score deadlocked at 8-8, the focus shifts entirely to the singles matches on Sunday. Captain Nordqvist has shown unwavering faith in her struggling players. Charley Hull will anchor the lead match against Megan Khang, while Lottie Woad goes off in the eighth match against Auston Kim. Despite their personal struggles over the first two days, Woad made it clear that individual records are secondary to the collective trophy. “Doesn’t matter who wins the points,” Woad said. “I would happily lose my matches if we win.”

Nelly Korda/Allisen Corpuz vs Charley Hull/Lottie Woad | 2026 Solheim Cup

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