Leistikow’s 6 thoughts on Iowa football’s 16-13 escape vs. Iowa State

Caden Buhr’s 42-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining lifted Iowa to a 16-13 victory over Iowa State on September 12, 2026, before 69,250 fans at Kinnick Stadium. The walk-on kicker delivered three field goals to rescue an otherwise stagnant Hawkeyes offense in the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry clash.

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For a tense stretch on September 12, 2026, it appeared the familiar script of the Cy-Hawk rivalry was repeating itself at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa State and kicker Kyle Konrardy loomed large on the opposing sideline, having previously delivered tight victories for the Cyclones in each of the past two seasons with long kicks. Yet when the game reached its frantic conclusion before 69,250 breathless fans, the home team managed to keep Konrardy on the bench.

Caden Buhr, a walk-on from Bettendorf, stepped onto the field and calmly converted all three of his field-goal attempts. After hitting from 45 yards in the first half, he added kicks from 32 and 42 yards in the fourth quarter. His final 42-yard strike with just 15 seconds on the clock capped a decisive late drive and secured the 16-13 win.

“Words can’t describe that feeling. You’re out on the field. You’re with your teammates. You’ve dreamed of this your whole life. It was pretty cool.” Caden Buhr, Iowa kicker

Hank Brown Navigates a Rough Night at Quarterback

Iowa quarterback Hank Brown played the entire contest under center, enduring a difficult start as the Hawkeyes fell into a 10-0 hole while going scoreless across their first four possessions. Despite the early offensive struggles and a contained running game that managed just 93 yards, Brown finished 21-for-30 for 191 yards, adding 22 rushing yards and the team’s lone touchdown.

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The performance offered a stark contrast to a year prior, when Brown struggled late in a tight loss against Indiana. This time, when the Hawkeyes regained possession at their own 45-yard line with 4:28 remaining and the score tied at 13-13, Iowa leaned entirely on the run game. The offense called rushing plays on the final seven snaps to drain the clock and move into field-goal range.

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“I learned that I can lean on my guys. I’ve got 10 guys around me that are studs that I know are going to fight for all 60 minutes, and they’re not going to give up until there’s zeroes on that clock.” Hank Brown, Iowa quarterback

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Iowa State executed a disciplined game plan, committing no turnovers, controlling the running game, and forcing the Hawkeyes into tough field position. But the defensive effort fell just short when Buhr split the uprights in the dying seconds. Left tackle Trevor Lauck noted the fine margins that continually define the series.

“This win was really good for us. We know that they’re gonna give us their best shot, and that’s what they did. Definitely good to be on the other side of that. It’s just crazy that they all come down to field goals.” Trevor Lauck, Iowa left tackle

Although favored by 14 points entering the matchup, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz acknowledged the gritty nature of the victory on a day filled with unexpected college football upsets nationwide. Ferentz noted that pre-game plans involved splitting snaps between Brown and backup quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski, much like an even rotation used in a 40-0 win over Northern Illinois a week earlier. However, the intensity of the Cy-Hawk battle kept Brown on the field for the duration.

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“The plan was to play both of them. We’re totally comfortable doing that. And then you get into a game and you just kind of play the situation, if you will. They made it rough on [Brown]. But I thought he stayed in there and came up with some big plays.” Kirk Ferentz, Iowa head coach

The 2-0 Hawkeyes now turn their attention to hosting Northern Iowa next week, where a return to multiple quarterback rotations may materialize, though Brown’s poise in engineering a rivalry-saving drive firmly establishes his hold on the starting role.