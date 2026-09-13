Mohamed Ramadan to Star in Ashmawy for 2027 Ramadan Season

Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan is preparing to return to television for the 2027 Ramadan drama season with the series “Ashmawy”. The production will feature special guest appearances by actresses Mai Omar and Ghada Abdel Razek, marking their first joint project in thirteen years following a long-standing artistic estrangement.

Return to Television and Production Details

Television audiences will see him lead the television series “Ashmawy” for the 2027 Ramadan drama schedule.

Behind-the-scenes roles for the project are already established. The series is written by Mohamed Ismail Amin, directed by Peter Mimi, and produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah. Preparations are actively underway, with filming slated to begin soon.

Guest Roles and Narrative Separation

Both Mai Omar and Ghada Abdel Razek are confirmed to join the project as special guest stars. According to reporting from regional outlets, neither role will be a brief cameo; each actress portrays a character carrying significant weight within the story’s progression.

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Mai Omar appears during the opening episodes, taking on the role of the lead character’s wife before her character arc concludes in the early stages of the narrative. Ghada Abdel Razek enters through an entirely separate dramatic line, portraying a distinct character who influences the overarching plot. Sources indicate that the two actresses share no common scenes together in the series.

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Resolving a Thirteen-Year Artistic Estrangement

The casting choice carries notable weight within the Egyptian entertainment industry, as it reunites the two actresses for the first time since they worked together on the 2013 television series Hekayet Hayat. That collaboration was followed by professional disagreements and a reported rift involving director Mohamed Sami, who is married to Mai Omar.

Previous statements from Mai Omar had suggested that a renewed collaboration with Abdel Razek remained unlikely. The upcoming appearance in “Ashmawy” effectively bridges a thirteen-year gap in their professional relationship, bringing them back under the umbrella of the same production despite their separate storylines.

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Next Steps and Unresolved Production Elements

As the creative team continues preparations for the upcoming Ramadan season, further announcements are expected regarding the rest of the main cast and the exact start date for principal photography. Additional details concerning the supporting ensemble and secondary plotlines remain under wraps as production ramps up.

Photo: OKAZ