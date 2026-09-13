CT Father Kevin Pell Charged After Infant Son Dies in Hot Car

Kevin Pell, a 47-year-old resident of South Windsor, Connecticut, has been criminally charged following the death of his infant son, who was left unattended inside a hot vehicle. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by local law enforcement into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Arrest and Charges Filed by South Windsor Police

According to 247 News Around The World, South Windsor police arrested Kevin Pell in connection with the fatality of his young son. Investigators determined that the infant was left inside the automobile, leading to fatal consequences brought on by the elevated temperatures inside the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials processed the charges against the 47-year-old father as the investigation into the timeline and exact conditions of the incident proceeded. The South Windsor Police Department maintains jurisdiction over the ongoing case as court proceedings are scheduled to move forward.

Judicial Proceedings and Next Steps

The case is currently progressing through the Connecticut judicial system, where formal arraignment and subsequent court appearances will determine the legal trajectory of the charges against Pell. Further details regarding the official court docket and scheduled hearings remain pending with the local court authority.