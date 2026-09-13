DWTS Pro Witney Carson Reveals She Was Approached For The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Witney Carson Reveals She Was Approached For Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Before DWTS Season 35

As Dancing with the Stars gears up for its Season 35 premiere on September 15, 2026, veteran pro dancer Witney Carson has revealed she was once approached to join Hulu’s reality hit The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Carson, who grew up competing against SLOMW star Whitney Leavitt in the Utah dance circuit, ultimately passed on the offer to remain in the ballroom.

The Bottom Line The Near-Miss Crossover: Longtime DWTS pro Witney Carson disclosed to People that she was approached to star in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives prior to the show’s rise.

Longtime DWTS pro Witney Carson disclosed to People that she was approached to star in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives prior to the show’s rise. Deep Utah Roots: Carson shares a competitive background with SLOMW cast member Whitney Leavitt, having faced off against her in the jazz dance competition world long before reality television collided.

Carson shares a competitive background with SLOMW cast member Whitney Leavitt, having faced off against her in the jazz dance competition world long before reality television collided. Ballroom Loyalty: Rather than heading to Hulu, Carson is returning for DWTS Season 35 to compete alongside Guillermo Rodriguez, following her Season 34 victory with Robert Irwin.

Bridging the Reality TV and Ballroom Worlds

Last season of Dancing with the Stars functioned as an unexpected crossover event for Utah-centric pop culture when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast members Whitney Leavitt and Jennifer Affleck stepped onto the dance floor. But as Carson recently explained to People, that intersection could have happened much sooner in a very different format.

Reflecting on the Hulu phenomenon, Carson addressed common cultural misconceptions head-on. “Well, it’s not quite that community that you see on TV. We’re not all swingers, OK? I actually know a lot of those women. I actually was approached to do The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and I really don’t have anything against them,” Carson shared. She added that while she is a dedicated fan who has binged every episode, she does not view the cast as representative of the entire faith, noting that everyone brings their own unique experiences to the table.

Shared Pasts in the Competitive Dance Circuit

Carson’s connection to the Hulu hit is not merely geographical. Both she and her husband hail from Utah, mirroring the background of numerous franchise figures. In fact, the professional dance roster boasts several notable names from similar Utah and Latter-day Saint upbringings, including Lindsay and Rylee Arnold, Jenna Johnson, and Julianne and Derek Hough.

Photo: thetab.com

Crucially, Carson’s history with the cast predates their streaming fame. “Whitney and I actually grew up dancing competitively against each other. So, I knew her in the jazz competition world well before she got on Dancing with the Stars,” Carson explained. “And it was actually very strange that we met up back together in kind of the same dance world, but in a very different way.”

The Streaming and Network Landscape Shift

Dancing with the Stars & Mormon Wives Cross-Pollination Timeline Season / Year DWTS Participant SLOMW Connection / Detail Pre-Series Witney Carson Competed against Whitney Leavitt in youth jazz dance circuits; approached for SLOMW, declined. Season 34 (2025) Whitney Leavitt & Jennifer Affleck Stepped out of Hulu and into the ballroom as competing contestants. Season 35 (Sept 2025/2026) Conner Leavitt Whitney Leavitt’s husband joins the ballroom competition roster. Season 35 (Sept 2026) Witney Carson Returns to the ballroom to partner with Guillermo Rodriguez.

Looking Ahead to the Season 35 Premiere

While rumor mills frequently churn regarding other cast members crossing over—such as recent speculation surrounding Jessi Draper practicing routines with pro dancer Sasha Farber—the actual casting mechanics remain tightly managed by network executives. For her part, Carson seems entirely content leaving the docuseries world to the streamers.

Photo: yahoo.com

Whitney Leavitt Of "The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives" Reveals Life After MomTok

As the countdown to the September 15 premiere continues on ABC and Disney+, Carson is focused purely on the mirrorball trophy once again. Fresh off a victory with Robert Irwin in Season 34, she is pairing up with late-night sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez for the upcoming outing. Meanwhile, the Leavitt family presence continues to loom large as Whitney’s husband, Conner Leavitt, enters the competition fray. Whether Carson will ever make a guest cameo on Hulu remains an open question, but the ballroom remains her undisputed domain.